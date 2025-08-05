A Tribute to General Muhammadu Buhari

A Farewell to General Buhari: Power, Loyalty, and the Betrayal I Will Never Forget by Ada Kate Uchegbu

A Fierce Farewell to a Fallen General

My Tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari (1942-2025)

By Hon. Ada Kate Uchegbu

Today, I write this with a heavy heart.

The news of President Muhammadu Buhari's passing has left me with deep reflection -- on Nigeria, on power, on legacy, and on the complicated paths of loyalty and betrayal.

A Soldier Turned Statesman

President Buhari was not perfect -- none of us are.

But he was a man of conviction, and in his own way, he loved Nigeria fiercely.

From his days as a military officer to his long walk to democratic power, he embodied resilience.

He fought to keep this nation whole. He led with discipline.

And in his silence, many found strength.

To his family, to the people of Daura, to all who believed in his ideals -- I offer my deepest condolences.

My Personal Encounter With His Leadership

