A Tale of Two Counties & Two Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

On a recent podcast with Nate Hagens, "The Future is Local," Daniel Christian Wahl explained that we can't solve our problems nationally or internationally. We need to approach problems regionally, watershed by watershed. If you believe that you're part of life, and that what you do to the tree of life you do to yourself, then you have checks and balances that prevent you from invading your neighbor's bioregion. Rather than compete for resources, we can educate ourselves about respecting living systems.

While I dream of re-orienting regionally, national and international events clamor for attention. In January 2023, for example, AES Corporation submitted a permit application to build a 700-acre solar and battery energy-storage system (BESS) in Santa Fe County, New Mexico. Here's a summary of the last two months' developments.

SANTA FE COUNTY COMMISSION

On December 4th, 2024, the county held a hearing about AES Corporation's proposal to build a 680-acre solar and battery storage facility near Rancho Viejo, Eldorado and San Marcos.

AES said that the county needs this solar and BESS facility to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and fight climate change.

Neighborhood associations voiced support for these aims-- when they're done safely. They showed that since BESS facilities frequently fail, including ones built and/or operated by AES, AES's proposal is not safe. Using chemistry provided by AES, an electrician with the Clean Energy Coalition (CEC, a neighborhood association) calculated that if fire at the proposed site escaped a battery container while the area endured 13-mph winds (typical for this area), fire would travel one mile in 25 minutes.

AES countered that this electrician's calculations were incorrect.

The electrician noted that AES had redacted much info about its batteries' contents. He had done his best with the information available.

AES said, "That information is proprietary."

An attorney with the CEC questioned why, as its website reports, AES Corporation opted to pay $30 million in fines for worker hazards and environmental violations-- rather than correct its behavior.

AES objected to the question.

During the public comment period, a mother pleaded for this solar and battery facility. She said, "Climate change is the big picture. We must give our children a future and address climate change."

On December 22nd, 2024, Hearing Officer Marilyn Herbert recommended that the Santa Fe County Planning Commission deny AES' proposal. Twenty-five thousand people live near the proposed facility. Hearing Officer Herbert wrote, "over 200,000 panels and 570,000 lithium-ion batteries, together with the proximity to residential communities with homes as close (as) 500 feet from the Site boundary create an unreasonable risk to the safety and welfare of the communities."

