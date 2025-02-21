 
Login/Register Login | Register
312 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech   

A Tale of Two Counties & Two Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Chairs
Chairs
(Image by Pixabay: Pexels)   Details   DMCA

On a recent podcast with Nate Hagens, "The Future is Local," Daniel Christian Wahl explained that we can't solve our problems nationally or internationally. We need to approach problems regionally, watershed by watershed. If you believe that you're part of life, and that what you do to the tree of life you do to yourself, then you have checks and balances that prevent you from invading your neighbor's bioregion. Rather than compete for resources, we can educate ourselves about respecting living systems.

While I dream of re-orienting regionally, national and international events clamor for attention. In January 2023, for example, AES Corporation submitted a permit application to build a 700-acre solar and battery energy-storage system (BESS) in Santa Fe County, New Mexico. Here's a summary of the last two months' developments.

SANTA FE COUNTY COMMISSION

On December 4th, 2024, the county held a hearing about AES Corporation's proposal to build a 680-acre solar and battery storage facility near Rancho Viejo, Eldorado and San Marcos.

AES said that the county needs this solar and BESS facility to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and fight climate change.

Neighborhood associations voiced support for these aims-- when they're done safely. They showed that since BESS facilities frequently fail, including ones built and/or operated by AES, AES's proposal is not safe. Using chemistry provided by AES, an electrician with the Clean Energy Coalition (CEC, a neighborhood association) calculated that if fire at the proposed site escaped a battery container while the area endured 13-mph winds (typical for this area), fire would travel one mile in 25 minutes.

AES countered that this electrician's calculations were incorrect.

The electrician noted that AES had redacted much info about its batteries' contents. He had done his best with the information available.

AES said, "That information is proprietary."

An attorney with the CEC questioned why, as its website reports, AES Corporation opted to pay $30 million in fines for worker hazards and environmental violations-- rather than correct its behavior.

AES objected to the question.

During the public comment period, a mother pleaded for this solar and battery facility. She said, "Climate change is the big picture. We must give our children a future and address climate change."

On December 22nd, 2024, Hearing Officer Marilyn Herbert recommended that the Santa Fe County Planning Commission deny AES' proposal. Twenty-five thousand people live near the proposed facility. Hearing Officer Herbert wrote, "over 200,000 panels and 570,000 lithium-ion batteries, together with the proximity to residential communities with homes as close (as) 500 feet from the Site boundary create an unreasonable risk to the safety and welfare of the communities."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Climate Change; Disasters Wildfires; Energy Solar; Fires And Explosions; Renewable Energy; Sustainability; Technology; Wind Power, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Before, during and after Election '24

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend