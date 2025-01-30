A Tale Of Two Presidents



(Image by U.S. Government) Details DMCA



In contrast to Carter's humility, Trump has complained about the inconvenient timing of Carter's death will have on his inaugural festivities. As proclaimed by Dwight Eisenhower in 1954:

Accordingly, flags are scheduled to remain at half-staff until January 28th, a period that will include Trump's second inauguration, a coincidence that has enraged the convicted felon as he prepares to take office again:

Ironically, the man who promised to pardon January 6th protestors who beat law enforcement officers with poles carrying American flags used the words "only think about themselves" while referencing the time-honored tradition of lowering flags in honor of deceased Presidents. This is the same man who refused to attend the previous inauguration, breaking an important tradition meant to strengthen the peaceful transfer of power because he was butt-hurt over his election loss.

Carter lost his re-election (badly) to a man who won by stealing campaign strategy documents and who convinced the Iranians to hold our hostages until after the election. He still showed up to fulfill his role at Reagan's inauguration.

The rage "Truthing" continued:

After elections, candidates are supposed to transition to leaders, but Trump cannot move on from the campaign. Instead of reassuring Americans that he intends to represent them all, he continues propagating the lies that propelled him back into the Oval Office, by pretending that Biden is not leaving him a country that is in significantly better shape than it was when Trump retreated to Mar-A-Lago with his tail between his legs. The Narcissist In Chief can not help but obsess over his fear that the visual of the flags at half-staff will somehow detract from his moment. It is the same thought process that led to his insane lies about the size of the crowd at his first inauguration.

One has to wonder what went through Trump's mind as he sat through the eulogies at Carter's state funeral. Did he think about what Mike Pence, the Vice President his supporters tried to murder, would say about him as he heard the words Carter's VP, Walter Mondale, left behind for this occasion:

If thoughts of retribution and revenge were exiled from his mind for the moment, did he take any lessons from the words left behind by Gerald Ford, a man whom he beat in an election, but became his lifelong friend:

Trump is a noted outcast in the small club of living American presidents. Instead of seeking their counsel, he views them as rivals. When his time of departure comes, what tribute, if any, will they pay to his legacy?

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.