A Sonnet About Du



Ship of Fools

(Image by Public Domain) Details DMCA



On the surface of things

where most of us skate around the Christmas tree

called Capital, full with presence and candles

in the dark, lit up, like at a Dylan concert

before the flood,

it's a wonderful thing to see

the lesser of two evils contest

held every four years in America

finally present a Black woman for president

buxom as a taunt to St. Grobian

smile as bright as a lotus on the Ganges liver.

.



Probably there'll be a revolution

in the autumn when the New England trees

stop being so arrogantly white

and begin to show some color

(I've always liked the colored leaves best:

waxed sandwich bags maple pressed between)

Revolution for the hell of it,

gorgeous Abbie said, Nah-Nah.

Revolutions

left or right, not like The Who song,

but the toilet, depending on the hemisphere

but all of it swirlingly wasted and gone,

down it goes, round and round:

The System Is the Solution.

.



At the Rockefeller Center,

if you're not too strong I'll hold you up

and whisper you should lay off the peppermint schnapps,

and probably male-gazing like a regular bum

I'll cop a feel, vut da heil, du vill nicht rememmah,

my lower Pinocchio testifying

of my love for you

around the Christmas tree, mit lit bulbs,

where strangers mount steeds

to charge off in quixotic dream journeys

full of Wagnerian Lohengrin prelude violin keening

so sentimental in an elite crybaby vay,

poor mad King Ludwig, wah,

ivorycastlehood, wah

and I call an Umlaut to see you home

safely, I promise

and you respond with vomis

Oy

vair ist saint thomas

ven du kneed him?

Oy

#####

* St. Grobian, depicted first in a 1549 edition of Ship of Fools, known today as the patron saint of p*ssy-grabbers.