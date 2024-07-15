 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/15/24

A Short Thought: The Role of Luck in History

By
With this "Short Thought" I am introducing a new, occasional, feature to my place on OpEdNews. There will be another one following right long after this one. We'll see for how long the feature lasts. Just FYI, I will be continuing with my regular (most) weekly columns, as well completing the serialization of the 2nd (2013) edition of my book The 15% Solution.

The Role of Luck in History: Indeed, it does. Here are five major examples.

1. The none of the U.S. fleet carriers were at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Dev. 7, 1941. Providentially they were out on maneuvers and thus a) did not get destroyed or severely damaged, and b) were avaible to be able to destroy the main Japanese carrier force at the Battle of Midway just six months later.

2. On July 20, 1944 there was a carefully planned, by high level Wehrmacht officers, assassination attempt on Hitler, at a suitably high-level meeting. They wanted to then immediately discuss a planned surrender with the Allies. The attempt wasn't planned carefully enough, because the bomb carrier placed the briefcase in which the explosive was placed, placed it on the wrong side of a heavy table-leg from where Hitler was sitting. And so the war, with the loss of millions of addtional lives, went on for almost another year.

3. As it happened, Nixon's Watergate burglars for some reason left a piece of tape on the latch they had picked to get into the DNC headquarters. And it just happened that the watchman on that night happened to make a second inspection round, and came across the tape. And it was from there that the whole "Watergate Scandal" became un-taped.

4. The name of "Judge" Aileen Cannon (otherwise known as a member of the Trump defense team in the "Stolen Docs" case) was randomly pulled from a hat to oversea the case-against-Trump that otherwise would have most easily led to a conviction at the Federal level.

5. Trump was not killed in the attempted assassination. (Some say it was luck, others the result one or another conspiracy., I am not going there.) Phew. Of all the potential Repub. nominees he is the most easily beatable by President Biden (or whomever the Dem. nominee might eventually be, for whatever reason --- and there are several). A conventional far-right wing Repub., Cruz, Rubio, Hawley come to mind, would easily pull in Repub. voters who couldn't bring themselves to vote for Trump.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A New York Times Editorial this morning (July 15, 2024) is headlined: "The Attack on Donald Trump is Antithetical to America." Oh really? Actually, it is as American as apple pie. There is no other major power which has such a history.

1. The Burr-Hamilton duel removed one of the brightest minds from the debates/policy-developments in the early days of the world's first Constitutional democracy.

2. The Lincoln assassination among other things made the institution and then real implementation of Reconstruction impossible, because it installed the former slaveholder Andrew Johnson, picked to "balance the ticket," as a President thoroughly opposed to any meaningful reconstruction.

3. The Garfield assassination removed a President determined to restore as much of Reconstruction as could be managed in the early 1880's. It absolutely cleared the way for "The Lost Cause" and Jim Crow to be firmly established in the South.

4. The McKinley assassination made T.R. the President ans installed the first major governmental policy reform era in U.S. history.

5. The assassinations of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X both had major negative (for different reasons) impacts on the Civil Rights movement, and with Ling, the anti-Viet Nam War movement.

6. The MAJOR impacts of the JFK and RFK. Both were pledged to end the U.S. involvement in the Vietnamese civil war, and JFK (see the "American University" speech, June 1963) had planned to attempt "peaceful coexistence," with the Soviet Union under Khruschev, after re-election in 1964.

7. If the Reagan assassination attempt had been successful, that event might (or might not) have had a major impact on U.S. foreign vs. the Soviet Union and in Central America from the 1980s onwards.

8. My comment on the non-assassination of Trump can be seen above. What impact it will have on U.S. history remains to seen. But it will have one.

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY). As well as having been a regular political columnist on several national websites for over 20 years, he is the author/co-author/editor/co-editor of 37 books Currently, on the columns side, in addition to his position on OpEdNews as a Trusted Author, he is a regular contributor to From The G-Man.  In the past he has been a contributor to, among other publications, The Greanville PostThe Planetary Movement, and Buzzflash.com.  He was also a triathlete for 37 seasons, doing over 250 multi-sport races.  Among his 37 books (from the late 1970s, mainly in the health, sports, and health care organization fields) are, on politics: The 15% Solution: How the Republican Religious Right Took Control of the U.S., 1981-2022; A Futuristic Novel (originally published 1996; the 3rd version was published by Trepper & Katz Impact Books, Punto Press Publishing, 2013, Brewster, NY, sadly beginning to come true, advertised on OpEdNews and available on  (more...)
 

Tell A Friend