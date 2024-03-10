 
OpEdNews Op Eds

A School Fights To Keep Its Community In Tact

By
"We emphasized the role of the school not just as an educational institution but as a cornerstone of our social fabric, where friendships flourish and collective support thrives."

-- - LAUSD BD3 Candidate Andreas Farmakalidis

Rally in front of PRCS (provided by Andreas Farmakalidis)
(Image by Andreas Farmakalidis)   Details   DMCA
The area west of Porter Ranch used to house one of the last expanses of open land in the San Fernando Valley. This has changed in recent decades as home builders have filled the landscape with developments of multimillion-dollar homes. However, for all the new families brought into the area, the Porter Ranch Community School has been the only new public school built to serve them. As the latest round of residents moves in, the failure to expand the needed infrastructure is causing conflict.

In this edition of the Voices from the Community series, Andreas Farmakalidis gives a summary of the fight being waged by parents to maintain the community that has been built around the school:

In the sprawling landscape of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), where declining enrollment is a common trend, one school stands out with a rare problem - overcrowding. Nestled in the northwestern San Fernando Valley, Porter Ranch Community School is bursting at the seams while other LAUSD schools grapple with empty classrooms.

The predicament has sparked anxiety among parents and students who fear that proposed solutions could disrupt their tightly-knit community. One such proposal involves relocating the middle school grades to the under-enrolled Chatsworth High School, a campus located 4.3 miles away from the neighborhood. This suggestion has ignited protests and boycotts, with families passionately advocating to preserve the cohesion and convenience of their neighborhood's school.

Several Parents and PTA members are leading the charge to protect the community nature of this school. I have stood shoulder to shoulder with parents and students at every protest in support of Porter Ranch Community School (PRCS) as I firmly believe that parents deserve to have a say in their children's education. It is imperative to acknowledge and commend the parents and supporters of PRCS for their vocal advocacy in demanding transparency and accountability from district officials.

At a recent demonstration outside Porter Ranch Middle School, we all voiced our concerns over the potential dissolution of their community bonds. We emphasized the role of the school not just as an educational institution but as a cornerstone of our social fabric, where friendships flourish and collective support thrives.

While LAUSD officials have sought to allay fears and reassure families, the situation remains challenging. The school is operating at full capacity, with dozens of students being turned away due to lack of space. Meanwhile, developers continue to promote the school as a selling point for new homes, exacerbating the overcrowding dilemma.

Amidst the debate, questions arise regarding the responsibility of developers and the district in addressing the crisis. While developers contribute fees to offset the impact of new projects, it is unclear how these funds are being used to alleviate the immediate crisis. If their developments are causing the overcrowding, should they be expected to take more concrete steps including providing the land for additional school buildings?

Opposition to proposed solutions, such as relocating students to Chatsworth High School, underscores broader concerns about academic quality and community fit. Parents question the rationale behind sending their children to a school that may not meet their expectations, especially given the substantial property taxes they pay.

The issue transcends mere logistics; it's about preserving the essence of a diverse and close-knit community. Porter Ranch Community School serves as more than just an educational facility; it's a vital hub where families connect, friendships flourish, and collective values thrive.

As discussions continue, various alternatives are being explored, from boundary adjustments to fundraising initiatives. The goal is to find a solution that balances the needs of students, families, and the broader community.

Councilmember John Lee as well as myself (LAUSD candidate and chair-elect of the Chamber of Commerce) are committed to helping with fundraising because we know that money can solve a lot of problems. In the coming weeks, as LAUSD deliberates on the path forward, the eyes of Porter Ranch residents will remain fixed on the fate of their beloved school. Whatever the outcome, one thing is clear - the spirit of community and resilience that defines Porter Ranch Community School will endure, serving as a beacon of unity amidst uncertainty.

Andreas Farmakalidis, a proud immigrant and veteran from Cyprus, has achieved remarkable success in academia, music, and community service. With degrees from Berklee College of Music, Brandeis University, and Harvard University, Andreas has built a strong foundation for his diverse career. As the owner of California MusicBox, he continues to promote education and the arts. Andreas is deeply committed to community service, actively involved in various organizations, and advocating for positive change.

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
