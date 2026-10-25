A Saudi-Iran deal may keep the Bab al-Mandab Strait open

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Behind the armed conflict between Riyadh and Yemen’s Houthi movement lies a much broader strategic struggle: the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran, two regional powers whose competing interests have influenced the political and security landscape of the Middle East for years.

Escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran threaten to push the region toward another major confrontation. The conflict in Yemen is increasingly intertwined with broader regional security calculations, maritime competition, energy infrastructure protection, and the strategic interests of the US and Israel.

An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday had killed 12 people and injured 309 others, including several in critical condition.

Saudi Arabia Launches a Major Military Operation in Yemen

As the confrontation intensifies, the Saudi-led coalition has announced a broad military operation targeting Houthi personnel and capabilities.

One of the most strategically significant areas is the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a narrow maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the wider Indian Ocean.

The Limits of American Support and the Search for New Partners

Despite its close strategic relationship with Washington, Saudi Arabia has sought greater American assistance than it has received so far. The Trump administration has not yet delivered the level of support that Riyadh and its allies in Yemen's internationally recognized government had hoped to obtain.

The Saudis, and the entire Gulf, had previously relied on the US military for security. The unprovoked attack by the US and Israel on Iran revealed that the US cannot protect the Oil Rich countries from retaliation, and cannot keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

America allowing an armed non-state actor, such as the Houthis, to exercise control over Bab al-Mandab, would previously have been difficult to imagine.

For Riyadh, the issue extends beyond the immediate military confrontation. It concerns the long-term security of maritime trade, the protection of energy exports, and the regional balance of power.

Journalist Steven Sahiounie interviewed Egyptian Army Brigadier General Hatem Atef, a political and military analyst. His insight gives a rare glance into the military aspect on the military conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.

#1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Will the Yemen issue remain tied to the security of international maritime navigation and regional confrontation, or can it be separated from these issues to reach understandings that guarantee regional security and the stability of global trade?

Brigadier General Hatem Atef (HA): Absolutely, the Yemen issue cannot be separated from the broader context of regional security and international maritime navigation. What is happening in Yemen today is no longer a local matter confined to the rival Yemeni factions; rather, it has become a strategic focal point where the lines of confrontation between regional and international powers intersect.

Yemen’s unique geographical position overlooking the Bab al-Mandab Strait makes it a key gateway for global trade and energy security. Any attempt to address the Yemeni crisis in isolation from maritime supply routes and freedom of navigation would therefore represent a limited assessment that fails to account for the geopolitical realities on the ground.

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