"A Review of the History of the State of Israel; David Ben Gurion on Expulsionism

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"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August 2018)

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"How do you spell ICE in German? GESTAPO." (S. Jonas, July 2025)

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Tom Paine, December 23, 1776

"THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. . . . [I]t would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated."

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I. A Brief History of the Creation of the State of Israel and the Role of International Anti-Semitism in its Creation

Briefly (for a lengthy treatment, see Click Here making absolutely no excuses for the Israeli Nationalists who now rule Israel [and of whom I have been critical for a very long time]), in summary, the State of Israel exists as a result of:

A) The development of political (and contrasted with religious) anti-Semitism, in late 19th century Europe, (it was to those forces that Herzl's early physical Zionism was repsonding).

B) The desires of some Western Europeans to "do something about the Jews" (see the Balfour Declaration) at the time of WW I.

C) The continuation of political anti-Semitism after WWI, with, for example, the early Nazi Party (with the support of U.S. like one George Herbert Walker, and the Harriman Brothers) blaming "The Jews" for "the stab in the back" as the cause for the defeat of the Prussian Empire in WWI (when it was at the end, really the effectiveness of the Royal Navy's food and commodities blockade).

D) The strengthening of political anti-Semitism internationally in the 1920s-30s, e.g., see the US Immigration Act of 1924, esp,. of course, in Nazi Germany.

E) The wide re-emergence of political anti-Semitism in the United States in the 1930s (e.g., Henry Ford/Charles Lindberg [yes, that Lindberg]/GLK Smith/"Father" Coughlan).

F) The refusal of any major countries in the world to take in any Jews who wanted to leave Europe in the late 1930s (see the 1938 Evian Conference).

G) The general reluctance of any countries in the World to take in any significant number of Jewish survivors of the Holocaust (the "Displaced Persons") after WW II.

H) The actions of Great Britain in suddenly leaving the Palestine Mandate in 1948.

I) The 1947-48 UN resolutions, establishing the State of Israel, with Partition of the Mandate.

j) The Six Arab Nations Invasions of 1948 (without which there would have been no Nakba).

k) Plus, two more failed Arab attacks on the State of Israel (the Six-Day War [1967] and the Yom Kippur War [1973], which for the most part established the foreign boundaries of the present State of Israel); the murder of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, and then the failure of "Oslo." And then,

l) The Rise of the Israeli Right/Expulsionists, first under the leadership of General Sharon, and the subsequent development of Israeli Nationalism/Expulsionism (Click Here under Netanyahu, et al. (By the way, his dad was a Secretary to the Founder of Expulsionism, Ze-Ev Jabotinsky [who, by the way, in the 1930s Ben Gurion dubbed "The Jewish Hitler"]).

The U.S. "Left" of course knows none of this (and apparently doesn't know either that the Gazan Palestinians hated HAMAS). And so can they, some of them at least, adopt the very unsophisticated/historically illiterate position that HAMAS, a terrorist organization based in Qatar, is somehow a force to be allied with.

In closing, I should like to note that I am a strong critic of Israeli Nationalism and have been, in published writing, for over ten years.

II. A review of some of the thoughts of Isael's first Prime Minster, David Ben-Gurion, on what relations and relationships should be between the incoming Jewish settlers. refugess and the long-time resident Palestinians in the territory of the former Ottoman Empire province of Palestine. These are drawn from: Click Here.

First let me note that I grew up, literally, in the Time of Ben Gurion (1940s-60s). In the U.S. he was always presented as the wise, kindly, Father of his Country. Oh my!

Second, let me note this definition-in-practice of the word "irony:" this from the 1948 Declaration of the Establishment of the State of Israel. It said [italics added]:

"The State of Israel will focus on the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants: It will be founded on the foundations of freedom, justice and peace in the light of the vision of the prophets of Israel; maintain full equality of social and political rights for all its citizens without distinction of religion, race and gender; guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; protect the holy places of all religions; and be faithful to the principles of the United Nations Charter. . . ."

"In its founding document, the new Labour Party says that: '[We make a] Commitment to the enactment of a civil and democratic constitution that will preserve the rights of every citizen, and the rights of every community, regardless of religion, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, or any other difference. We commit to an uncompromising fight against violence and against all those who seek to deny or eliminate the rights and freedoms of the other.

Now for some quotations from M. Ben-Gurion.

Ben-Gurion wrote in his diary on 12 July 1937: "the compulsory transfer of the Arabs from the valleys of the projected Jewish State". We have to stick to this conclusion the same way we grabbed the Balfour Declaration, more than that, the same way we grabbed at Zionism itself." (Ben-Gurion, Zichronot [Memoirs], Vol. 4, p. 299).

"If I were an Arab leader, I would never sign an agreement with Israel. It is normal; we have taken their country. It is true God promised it to us, but how could that interest them? Our God is not theirs. There has been Anti-Semitism, the Nazis, Hitler, Auschwitz, but was that their fault? They see but one thing: we have come and we have stolen their country. Why would they accept that?" David Ben-Gurion (the first Israeli Prime Minister): Quoted by Nahum Goldmann in Le Paraddoxe Juif (The Jewish Paradox), p. 121.

"Let us not ignore the truth among ourselves " politically we are the aggressors and they defend themselves" The country is theirs, because they inhabit it, whereas we want to come here and settle down, and in their view, we want to take away from them their country. " Behind the terrorism [by the Arabs] is a movement, which though primitive is not devoid of idealism and self-sacrifice." David Ben Gurion. Quoted on pp 91-2 of Chomsky's Fateful Triangle, which appears in Simha Flapan's "Zionism and the Palestinians pp 141-2 citing a 1938 speech.

"We must do everything to insure they (the Palestinians) never do return." David Ben-Gurion, in his diary, 18 July 1948, quoted in Michael Bar Zohar's Ben-Gurion: the Armed Prophet, Prentice-Hall, 1967, p. 157.

Ben Gurion also warned in 1948: Assuring his fellow Zionists that Palestinians will never come back to their homes: "The old will die and the young will forget."

"We should prepare to go over to the offensive. Our aim is to smash Lebanon, Trans-Jordan, and Syria. The weak point is Lebanon, for the Moslem regime is artificial and easy for us to undermine. We shall establish a Christian state there, and then we will smash the Arab Legion, eliminate Trans-Jordan; Syria will fall to us. We then bomb and move on and take Port Said, Alexandria and Sinai." David Ben-Gurion May 1948, to the General Staff. From Ben-Gurion, a Biography , by Michael Ben-Zohar, Delacorte, New York 1978.

"If I knew that it was possible to save all the children of Germany by transporting them to England, and only half by transferring them to the Land of Israel, I would choose the latter, for before us lies not only the numbers of these children but the historical reckoning of the people of Israel." Ben-Gurion (Quoted on pp 855-56 in Shabtai Teveth's Ben-Gurion in a slightly different translation).

"It's not a matter of maintaining the status quo. We have to create a dynamic state, oriented towards expansion." -Ben Gurion

"Every school child knows that there is no such thing in history as a final arrangement -- not with regard to the regime, not with regard to borders, and not with regard to international agreements." Ben Gurion, War Diaries, 12/03/1947 following Israel's "acceptance" of the U.N. Partition of 11/29/1947 (Simha Flapan, "Birth of Israel," p.13).

"We walked outside, Ben-Gurion accompanying us. Allon repeated his question, what is to be done with the Palestinian population? 'Ben-Gurion waved his hand in a gesture which said 'Drive them out! ' " Yitzhak Rabin, leaked censored version of Rabin memoirs, published in the New York Times, 23 October 1979.

Partition: "after the formation of a large army in the wake of the establishment of the state, we will abolish partition and expand to the whole of Palestine." Ben Gurion, p.22 "The Birth of Israel, 1987" Simha Flapan.

"The acceptance of partition does not commit us to renounce Transjordan. One does not demand from anybody to give up his vision. We shall accept a state in the boundaries fixed today -- but the boundaries of Zionist aspirations are the concerns of the Jewish people and no external factor will be able to limit them." P. 53, "The Birth of Israel, 1987" Simha Flapan.

October 29, 1936, the 21 member of the Jewish Agency Executive endorsed the proposal of a transfer of displaced Arab farmers to Transjordan. Only two of the four non-Zionist members opted to dissent. Flapan, Zionism and the Palestinians , citing protocols of the Executive meeting, p. 261.

12 July 1937, Ben-Gurion entered in his diary: "The compulsory transfer of the Arabs from the valleys of the proposed Jewish state could give us something which we never had, even when we stood on our own feet during the days of the First and Second Temple - a Galilee free from Arab population."

Ben-Gurion went so far to write: "We must prepare ourselves to carry out" the transfer [emphasis in original].

27 July 1937, Ben-Gurion wrote in a letter to his 16 year old son Amos: "We have never wanted to dispossess the Arabs [but] because Britain is giving them part of the country which had been promised to us, it is fair that the Arabs in our state be transferred to the Arab portion."

5 October 1937, Ben-Gurion wrote in a letter to his 16 year old son Amos: "We must expel the Arabs and take their places". And, if we have to use force --- not to dispossess the Arabs of the Negev and Transjordan, but to guarantee our own right to settle in those places --- then we have force at our disposal."

"It is very possible that the Arabs of the neighboring countries will come to their aid against us. But our strength will exceed theirs. Not only because we will be better organized and equipped, but because behind us there stands a still larger force, superior in quantity and quality "the whole younger generation of Jews from Europe and America." Ben-Gurion, Zichronot [Memoirs], Vol. 4, p.297-299, p. 330-331.

See also Teveth, Ben-Gurion and the Palestinian Arabs , p. 182-189.

Ben-Gurion in an address to the central committee of the Histadrut on 30 December 1947:

"In the area allocated to the Jewish State there are not more than 520,000 Jews and about 350,000 non-Jews, mostly Arabs. Together with the Jews of Jerusalem, the total population of the Jewish State at the time of its establishment will be about a million, including almost 40 percent non-Jews. Such a [population] composition does not provide a stable basis for a Jewish State. This [demographic] fact must be viewed in all its clarity and acuteness. With such a [population] composition, there cannot even be absolute certainty that control will remain in the hands of the Jewish majority". There can be no stable and strong Jewish State so long as it has a Jewish majority of only 60 percent."

On the 6th of February 1948, during a Mapai Party Council, Ben-Gurion responded to a remark from a member of the audience that "we have no land there" [in the hills and mountains west of Jerusalem] by saying: "The war will give us the land. The concepts of "ours" and "not ours" are peace concepts, only, and in war they lose their whole meaning"

(Ben-Gurion, War Diary , Vol. 1, entry dated 6 February 1948. p.211.)

Addressing the Mapai Council the following day, Ben-Gurion declared: "From your entry into Jerusalem, through Lifta, Romema" there are no Arabs. One hundred percent Jews. Since Jerusalem was destroyed by the Romans, it has not been so Jewish. In many Arab neighborhoods in the west one sees not a single Arab. I do not assume that this will change" What had happened in Jerusalem" is likely to happen in many parts of the country "in the six, eight or ten months of the campaign there will certainly be great changes in the composition of the population in the country."

(Ben-Gurion, War Diary , Vol. 1, entry dated 7 February 1948. p. 210-211).

And two months later, Ben-Gurion speaking to the Zionist Actions Committee on 6 April, Ben-Gurion declared: "We will not be able to win the war if we do not, during the war, populate upper and lower, eastern and western Galilee, the Negev and Jerusalem area".I believe that war will also bring in its wake a great change in the distribution of the Arab population."

[Ben-Gurion, Behilahem Yisrael , Tel Aviv, Mapai Press, 1952, pp. 86-87]

Ben-Gurion wrote in his diary on 12 July 1937: "the compulsory transfer of the Arabs from the valleys of the projected Jewish State". We have to stick to this conclusion the same way we grabbed the Balfour Declaration, more than that, the same way we grabbed at Zionism itself."

(Ben-Gurion, Zichronot [Memoirs], Vol. 4, p. 299)

Oh my! It is hardly likely that "Bibi" and his clique would have very many differences with these statements.