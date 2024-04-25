

A Reactionary Sonnet for ANZAC Day 2024

by John Kendall Hawkins

It's ANZAC Day here in the deep dark down under,

and so, time to celebrate the monster virtues

of warfare, rapaciousness, of love and honor,

and sitting up straight, quicksmart, among the church roos.

To self-mythologize and wax sentimental --

these kindlinesses we can no longer afford,

what with the Chinese going all bucky dental

over Taiwan, and the Yanks gone out of their gourd.

The last ANZAC is dead and the puffed up parades

have no meaning, which is just as well, as the poms

are waving union jacks again, and the past fades,

