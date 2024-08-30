A Poem on Mary Wollestonecraft's Birthday



'Mary Shelley'

(Image by Ainara Azpiazu Aduriz) Details DMCA



It must have been something to be Frankenstein's Mom,

stuck between Shelley and Byron in a contest,

to write a new horror tale: New Prometheus,

devoid of oldest love, full of the driven fire

coursing through human body parts fresh from the mire

of just-dug graves. Monster. Closer to Mind than us:

Adam fist-bumping God the Scientist. The rest

you know: we've seen the films: Frankie Escapes North: Bum!

.



Mary could write the story of today's tech lords:

Capitalists racing towards World's End consciousness,

madly f*cking around with electricity,

3D printed body parts. Eccentricity

driving the creators of new worlds, new business:

colonizing the space between our ears with words.

.



Sad Frankie fled north and hid beneath the tundra,

frozen and desolate , to cry himself to sleep.

But the Arctic Circle's melting now. Soon thunder

and lightning will schiz the gray matter of the deep.

.



Paradigms teach us knowing's all superficial --

and just what intelligence is not artificial?