A Poem on Mary Wollestonecraft's Birthday

It must have been something to be Frankenstein's Mom,
stuck between Shelley and Byron in a contest,
to write a new horror tale: New Prometheus,
devoid of oldest love, full of the driven fire
coursing through human body parts fresh from the mire
of just-dug graves. Monster. Closer to Mind than us:
Adam fist-bumping God the Scientist. The rest
you know: we've seen the films: Frankie Escapes North: Bum!
.
Mary could write the story of today's tech lords:
Capitalists racing towards World's End consciousness,
madly f*cking around with electricity,
3D printed body parts. Eccentricity
driving the creators of new worlds, new business:
colonizing the space between our ears with words.
.
Sad Frankie fled north and hid beneath the tundra,
frozen and desolate , to cry himself to sleep.
But the Arctic Circle's melting now. Soon thunder
and lightning will schiz the gray matter of the deep.
.
Paradigms teach us knowing's all superficial --
and just what intelligence is not artificial?