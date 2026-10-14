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OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 10/14/26  

A National Emergency: Protect Your Vote

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Marta Steele
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One nation pretty much evenly divided
One nation pretty much evenly divided
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Yesterday, October 12, Indigenous People’s Day, The Solartopia Grassroots Election Protection weekly zoom met to discuss events surrounding the 2026 midterm elections. Chaos is expected on Election Day mainly because Trump is losing, so that early voting is highly recommended. Millions have already turned out to vote early and “bad behavior” by the “Feds” is already evident, with ICE presence at the polls and ballot collection boxes. (Many of the boxes have been taken down throughout blue voting districts—a grand total of one remains in Columbus, Ohio, for example, where people are turning out in droves.) Elon Musk has already donated $278 million to GOP/MAGA efforts.

Several dynamic activists joined moderator and founder Harvey “Sunny” Wasserman on October 12, including Mimi Kennedy, Heather Booth, Ray McClendon, Ray Lutz, and Dale Axelrod (along with co-hosts Mike Hersh and Steve Caruso). Others prominently mentioned included Andrea Miller, John Roberts Brakey, and the organizations scrutineers.org and smartelections.us.

Early voting in Georgia started today, said McClendon, and many Get Out the Vote programs will be underway this weekend and subsequently—“Energy is high, and numbers are high,” he said.

Twenty days (as of 10/14/26) remain to vote. For any difficulties at all, help is available at 1-800-OUR VOTE, according to all. According to Miller, in Virginia, where early voting has already begun, twice as many people have turned out compared with 2022.

Flipping the House, where a minimum of three seats must be gained, is what is most important. We must turn our anxiety into action. Phone banking, poll monitoring, and other forms of volunteering (and donating) are crucial. A large number of groups are involved, including SEIU, AFSCME, Popular Democracy, Progressive Democrats of America, SaveYourVote.org, citizensoversight.org, and usgrassroots.org. The “Big Brutal Bill” has cut off the poor from so many programs, including Medicaid and supplemental food programs, said Booth. We can stop them if we organize. We can change the world.

Check your registration and take screenshots of it as proof of eligibility, advised Kennedy. Verified Voting has a map of systems in contention. Organize for observation and evidence of things going wrong, she said. Scrutineers, Smart Elections, and Citizens Oversight Projects do post-election observation of digital returns and welcome volunteers.

We have abandoned use of the highly corruptible direct recording machinery (DREs), said Lutz, in favor of better but still-faulty ballot marking devices (BMDs). Hand-marked paper ballots are best, and scanning votes at a central location in the presence of witnesses is the most recommended scenario. Lutz also provided detailed advice on filling out mail-in ballots (use dropboxes, not USPS for these): fill in the circles completely next to candidates’ names (don’t use checkmarks or O’s), and don’t initial errors or repeat any of your electoral choices in the write-in areas.

Said Wasserman, We are all last-named Gandhi today (what a compliment).

The full October 12 (2026) Zoom can be accessed at .youtube.com/channel/UC_OkMBpW2VKSGE3A6h09ZLA.

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Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006. She is also author of the 2012 book "Grassroots, Geeks, Pros, and Pols: The Election Integrity Movement's Nonstop Battle to Win Back the People's Vote, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Election; Emergency Prepardedness; GrassRoots; Vote By Mail; Vote Counting; Vote Rigging; Vote Suppression; Vote Theft; Vote-by-mail; Voter Disenfranchisement; (more...) Voter Participation; Zoom, Add Tags  (less...)

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