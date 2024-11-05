A Modest Proposal

The election is upon us, and I have a few suggestions for the Harris/Walz administration.

President Kamala Harris should immediately embrace the immunities invented by the conservative justices on the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) in their desperate attempt to help Trump stay out of prison and continue his presidential campaign. As President, those immunities are now hers, and she should use them to the fullest.

In her official capacity as President of the United States (POTUS), President Harris should immediately declare all political opponents to be enemies of the state, declare a national emergency and institute martial law-- all in the name of national security.

Trump should be arrested ASAP, since he and his followers are the biggest security threat our nation currently faces. Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair and retired General Mark Milley called Trump "the most dangerous person in America" and "fascist to the core". Trump should be housed with terrorists in a cage at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba-- until his fate is ultimately decided by the whims of President Harris. (More on that later)

Supreme Court Justices should be given thirty days to decide whether they want to resign or have their finances and ethics investigated. If they haven't done anything wrong, they have nothing to fear. A couple of them better take the money and run.

The Department of Justice should assemble a special team dedicated to prosecuting Trump and everyone who aided and abetted him in his attempt to overthrow our government after the 2020 and 2024 elections. These Trump-loving MAGA-minds will henceforth be referred to as maggots because it sounds so right. For legal purposes, a maggot is considered to be anyone who has worn a red MAGA cap more than three times--or flown a Trump flag or displayed a Trump banner during the years since Trump lost the election in 2020.

Maggots will be required to report to local processing centers where they must surrender their weapons, have their mugshots taken, be fingerprinted and swabbed for DNA. Maggots who have not committed actual physical crimes or election tampering will be released after signing a loyalty oath to President Kamala Harris.

Hardcore maggots who refuse to pledge loyalty to their new president will be ordered to put on a MAGA cap, pull it down until their ears stick out; and then wear it until they die-- at which time they will buried in it. If a maggot does not want to wear a MAGA cap for eternity, they can have "MAGA" tattooed in large letters across their forehead instead. Convicted maggots that remove their MAGA cap; or attempt to hide their MAGA tattoo in any way are guilty of a felony and will be sentenced to six months of hard labor at a work camp--for a first offense. You don't want to know what happens for a second offense.

Maggots will be given a three-month grace period to surrender voluntarily. After that, they will be considered fugitives and a substantial bounty* will be offered for information leading to their arrest. So, if you know any maggots in the closet, or know a convicted maggot that has taken off the MAGA cap that he/she was ordered to wear; turn them in and make some extra money. A bonus will be added if you turn in a friend or family member. It'll be fun.

*****

Ridiculous, huh? This is nothing compared to the avalanche of revenge and retribution that Trump promises to rain down on his perceived "enemies within"--meaning anybody who disagrees with him. That is his campaign promise and the first thing on his mind--always. Kamala Harris is not like that. She will be a president for all Americans (whether they like it or not).

We know there are serious problems with our electoral process (dark money, gerrymandering, voter suppression, intimidation, fraud, etc"; but we can pass laws that guarantee free and fair elections in which every citizen has the right and means to vote. That alone would lessen the chance of ever seeing another Donald Trump rise to power.

I have more suggestions for the Harris Administration, but she has to win the election first. So, please vote for Kamala Harris for President of the United States. Vote for Democrats across the board. Joe Biden stopped the Trump juggernaut and prevented Trump from having a second term. Now, the Harris Administration has an opportunity to repair the damage that Trump has already done to do to our laws, our institutions and our international standing.

Just like after the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, America will come back better and ready to move forward" because we not going back.

*****

* Bounty payments and the construction of work camps will be paid from assets seized from Elon Musk before he was deported as a foreign agent. Work camps will soon make a profit, if the maggots don't wise up.