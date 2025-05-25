A Minor Threat

Undocumented immigrants are arrested for violent crimes at rates far lower than legal migrants or native-born citizens, but the number is not zero. Politicizing the murder of Laken Riley, a nursing student killed by a Venezuelan national in the U.S. illegally, Trump was swept back into office in part on the promise to conduct mass deportations. His campaign promised a focus "on immigrants who have committed crimes."



(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA



While far from the 11 million undocumented immigrants he vowed to expel, Trump has had some success ridding the country of "dangerous" criminals. For example, we can all rest easier knowing that "VML," as she is referenced in court papers, was deported swiftly, her menace neutralized.

VML is at a stage in life when defiance is common and authority is regularly questioned. People at this age are known to be disrupters of society, threatening the economy as they turn quiet evenings at local restaurants into chaotic scenes. They are lazy freeloaders with an unemployment rate that approaches 100%.

Under weaker Presidents, VML, born two years ago in Louisiana, would have been considered a citizen and protected from a deportation "with no meaningful process." Trump ended the protections of birthright citizenship with a stroke of his Sharpie, declaring in an Executive Order that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution did not mean to include the children of undocumented immigrants when it stated that "all persons born"in the United States"are citizens of the United States".

Thanks to the swift actions of the INS, VML was removed from the country before the courts could meddle in the process. Because he refused to turn himself in, the girl's father, who was not required to be at the routine check-in appointment at the New Orleans immigration office where his family was taken into custody, was prohibited from coordinating his child's care with his partner. ICE also refused to honor a temporary transfer of legal authority to the girl's Aunt who is a US citizen. A judge tried to speak with the girl's mother but she had already been released to Honduras.

Trump administration's decisive governance shone again when they acted swiftly to rid the country of a sickly four-year-old who was born in the United States illegally. While some would have allowed the process to be slowed down so that the doctors treating this child for Stage 4 cancer could be consulted, Trump understands that the right to life ends at birth and sent this family on their way. Officials did not even wait for his medications to be gathered. That is decisiveness.

Some woke, radical leftist, Marxist politicians are too busy promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to understand how much of a threat immigrants pose to our country as we enter Trump's Golden Age. In Los Angeles, school district Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho had the audacity to deny entry to Federal officials at two LAUSD schools because they would not present signed judicial warrants.

Carvalho has complained that it was "a falsehood" when these agents from Homeland Security told principals at the schools that "caretakers of these students [had] authorized them to go to the school." How is law enforcement supposed to do their job of protecting citizens if they are bound by facts, ethics, and the Constitution?

Before Trump, our "stupid" leaders have refused to enter schools and other "sensitive locations" to capture these elementary school criminals While these rules were put into place to ensure access to "essential services," why do children awaiting rulings on their refugee status need an education, health care or to practice their religion?

The Constitution should only apply to citizens. What's next? Access to legal services as these kids negotiate their way through the court system?

Carvalho wants to know "how a first-, second-, third-, fourth- or sixth-grader would pose any type of risk to the national security of our nation that would require Homeland Security to deploy its agents to elementary schools," as if an eight year old has never been charged with murder. Sure, the cases of this happening are exceedingly rare, but would you want to risk the lives of your family by letting these children run free?

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, and serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.