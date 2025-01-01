 
Login/Register Login | Register
119 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 1/1/25

A Look Back at New Orleans Violence

By   1 comment

Martha Rosenberg
Message Martha Rosenberg
Become a Fan
  (85 fans)


(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA
Many people became aware of gun violence after massacres like Columbine, Virginia Tech and the many mass shootings that have occurred since 2007. However, if you lived in New Orleans in the late seventies, you were aware of the epidemic much earlier. In fact, New Orleans was way ahead of the rest of the nation when it came to gun violence.

Many witnessed a random shooting on Canal street, the major retail street that borders downtown New Orleans and the French Quarter, in the middle of the day in 1978. Some children, likely 8 to ten years old, were walking away from another group of children.

A boy in the following group called the boy in the front group "a p*ssy"--they were fighting over a hat--and the boy called a p*ssy turned around and shot the boy in the stomach. The victim died.

Around the same period of time, a tourist on Royal street--six blocks away in New Orleans' French Quarter--was held up at gunpoint for his money and fatally shot in the head. A witness to the bloody incident said the gunman--or "gunboy" since he was reportedly very young--was shaking so much, it was not even clear that he intended to shoot, maybe just threaten.

Soon after that, a guard at Quarter hotel only about two blocks away from the fatal tourist shooting was also shot in the head and died. Many times after that, tourists who had simply ventured a few blocks away from the lighted "nightlife" area of New Orleans' Quarter--where this morning's murders occurred--became gun violence victims.

In 1980, the shooting death of a police officer near the low-income Fischer Projects in Algiers led to a police raid in which four Black people were killed in crossfire. A civil rights protest against the New Orleans Police Department, citing racism and police brutality, followed.

Fifteen Years Later

Fifteen years later, gun violence New Orleans was still raging. In 2004, the rock musician Ray Davies, front man of the music group the Kinks, was approached by armed robbers while walking with his girlfriend on Burgundy, a street that borders the French Quarter. Many people were in town for the Sugar Bowl match between Louisiana State University and Oklahoma at the Superdome.

Davies said an armed mugger appeared and fired one round into the ground to show that the gun was loaded, then asking for all his money. When Davies refused, the mugger grabbed Davies' girlfriend and put the gun to her body, again demanding money. Davies complied. After ascertaining that the girl was okay, Davies pursued the mugger who turned and opened fire, hitting him with a bullet that went straight through his leg.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune newspaper, Davies' alleged assailant Kawan Johnson was never brought to trial but his cousin, Jerome Berra who drove the getaway car was charged twice. The case was dismissed twice because Davies failed to appear in court to testify (though he said he was notified of the trial only days before he was asked to appear and couldn't make the trip from London).

Many have worried that violence and terrorism would break out during New Orleans' massive yearly Mardi Gras celebrations which take place in late January and early February. Who knew the fears would be realized even sooner?

(Article changed on Jan 01, 2025 at 1:05 PM EST)

(Article changed on Jan 01, 2025 at 1:16 PM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Antiterrorism Database; Columbine; Gun Control; Gun Control NOT; Gun Free Schools Act; Gun Rights; Guns; Shootings; Terrorism; Terrorism Animal Protection; (more...) Terrorism Terrorist Profiling; Violence Against Women; Violence Prevention; Violence-War, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 85 fans, 1007 articles, 777 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

In 2023, Chicago's WXRT radio legend Terri Hemmert was almost shot in a New Orleans shooting that left one a man dead and wounded a woman.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025 at 1:05:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend