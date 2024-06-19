 
A Juneteenth 2024 Sonnet

A Juneteenth 2024 Sonnet

'Big Guy in Heaven High on Meth'
(Image by A 'Cecil' I)

O Juneteenth is fine, but how about that --

Olla Abe's Union states kept slaves, goddamn.

Civil war just a wham bam thankyou ma'am?

13th Amendment ended slav'ry, cat.

Ralph Ellison, the invisible man,

coming on back from Shirley Jackson's place

found hisself middle a Harlem riot race

Cops boppin; fires; rocks glass; catch as catch can.

Frankly, I don't know how the whole race breathe,

what with knees up necks and badge guns blasting,

canceling left and right, everlasting

Mighty One absent, up there high on meth.

Juneteenth's alright, another sleep-in day,

but there's no rest for the wary, no way.

#####

New Yorker today reprinted Ralph Ellison's 1999 story, "Mister Movie-Man," and it's well worth a read.
John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
