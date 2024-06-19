A Juneteenth 2024 Sonnet



'Big Guy in Heaven High on Meth'

(Image by A 'Cecil' I) Details DMCA



O Juneteenth is fine, but how about that --

Olla Abe's Union states kept slaves, goddamn.

Civil war just a wham bam thankyou ma'am?

13th Amendment ended slav'ry, cat.

Ralph Ellison, the invisible man,

coming on back from Shirley Jackson's place

found hisself middle a Harlem riot race

Cops boppin; fires; rocks glass; catch as catch can.

Frankly, I don't know how the whole race breathe,

what with knees up necks and badge guns blasting,

canceling left and right, everlasting

Mighty One absent, up there high on meth.

Juneteenth's alright, another sleep-in day,

but there's no rest for the wary, no way.

#####