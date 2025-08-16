 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech      

A.I. and You

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

The Geometric Landscape by Lorenz Stoer (1567)
The Geometric Landscape by Lorenz Stoer (1567)
(Image by Public domain pdimagearchive.org/images/9d4e1bd5-3dfb-4c2a-884e-e00ca701b5fc/)   Details   DMCA

The Geometric Landscape by Lorenz Stoer (1567)

In his Substack, A.I. is tearing through the fabric of everything that actually means something to us, Alistair Alexander shared his neighbor Monika Jiang's question, What is your relationship to A.I.?

My first response was personal: I can get hostile when I interact with A.I.s (i.e., when a robot reports that my insurance won't pay for blood tests). This is a problem, since 1) the hostility only reaches me; and 2) researching, checking my bank account or finding a plumber increasingly means interacting with A.I.s.

The more I interact with screens and robots, the more my curiosity about inner truths, other people and wildlife becomes harder to hold. I lose my patience and sense of humor. I focus on how much in the world does not work. I can't see the point of life.

Psychiatrist Keith Sakat has seen 12 people hospitalized this year after they lost touch with reality because of A.I.

I also think about A.I.s global implications. Every A.I. (and Internet) request involves water, extractions, smelting, fossil fuels, intercontinental shipping, electromagnetic radiation emissions, laborers working in slavery or near-slavery conditions, toxic waste, wildlife habitat losses, fire hazards and much more. The invisibility of these issues does not stop them.

On July 23, 2025, President Trump declared that artificial intelligence will play a critical role in how Americans of all ages learn new skills, consume information, and navigate their daily lives. In Winning the Race, America's AI Plan, The White House envisions that the FCC will evaluate whether state AI regulations interfere with the agency's ability to carry out its obligations outlined in the Communications Act of 1934. Already, the FCC has issued rulings regarding AI-generated robocalls and political advertising.

None of this stops translators, political analysts and teachers I know from admiring A.I. or engaging it. Since the release of ChatGPT, researchers across many disciplines now use AI-generated text to help them write papers.

I remind myself that I live in a biosphere. Life evolves from cycles of heating and cooling and drying and moistening. Water cycles and nutrient-dense soil provide.

SOME CONSEQUENCES

J.P. Hill writes, A.I. isn't curing isolation, it's driving us crazy.

An expert predicts that when A.I-generated data is used as evidence, it's frighteningly likely that many US courts will overlook AI errors.

In Texas, where A.I. data centers daily use 463 million gallons of water, residents are told to take shorter showers.

Researchers explain that A.I. prohibits sustainability. Two design strategies impose A.I. use in personal and professional contexts, make it harder to resist using A.I., and will inevitably lead to environmental harms. The researchers also discuss opportunities for regulating A.I.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Artificial Intelligence; Artificial Intelligence; Sustainability; Technology, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Before, during and after Election '24

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend