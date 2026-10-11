A Historic Moment for Cell Phone Radiation Safety



Wednesday, Oct 7th: Webinar: Major Developments in Wireless Radiation Safety

(Image by Theodora Scarato) Details DMCA



Two federal agencies (FCC and FDA) have requested comments from the public about the effects of exposure to radiation from wireless devices. To be taken seriously, comments should be backed up with peer-reviewed scientific studies.

Environmental Health Sciences’ Theodora Scarato is offering a webinar about major developments related to radiation safety that are emerging now in the U.S. and internationally—and how you can participate in advancing safer technology in your community. She has also prepared a list of key scientific and public policy papers to include with your comments.

You can access the papers here: Click Here

Here are directions: How To File Public Comments to the FCC and HHS on Cell Phone and Wireless RF Radiation Health Effects and other Non-ionizing EMF - Environmental Health Sciences RF Safe archive of comments submitted to HHS Request for information (RFI) on wireless radiation

Below, find information about Theodora’s webinar, Wednesday, October 7 at noon ET, 9am PT.

Wednesday, Oct 7th: Webinar: Major Developments in Wireless Radiation Safety

Featuring Theodora Scarato, Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences.

Date: Wednesday, October 7th, 2026

Time: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Register: Zoom Link

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