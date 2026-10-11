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Sci Tech    H1'ed 10/11/26  

A Historic Moment for Cell Phone Radiation Safety

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Katie Singer
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Wednesday, Oct 7th: Webinar: Major Developments in Wireless Radiation Safety
Wednesday, Oct 7th: Webinar: Major Developments in Wireless Radiation Safety
(Image by Theodora Scarato)   Details   DMCA

Two federal agencies (FCC and FDA) have requested comments from the public about the effects of exposure to radiation from wireless devices. To be taken seriously, comments should be backed up with peer-reviewed scientific studies.

Environmental Health Sciences’ Theodora Scarato is offering a webinar about major developments related to radiation safety that are emerging now in the U.S. and internationally—and how you can participate in advancing safer technology in your community. She has also prepared a list of key scientific and public policy papers to include with your comments.

You can access the papers here: Click Here

Here are directions: How To File Public Comments to the FCC and HHS on Cell Phone and Wireless RF Radiation Health Effects and other Non-ionizing EMF - Environmental Health Sciences RF Safe archive of comments submitted to HHS Request for information (RFI) on wireless radiation

Below, find information about Theodora’s webinar, Wednesday, October 7 at noon ET, 9am PT.

Wednesday, Oct 7th: Webinar: Major Developments in Wireless Radiation Safety

Featuring Theodora Scarato, Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences.

Date: Wednesday, October 7th, 2026
Time: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT
Register: Zoom Link

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Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Activism Environmental; Federal Communications Commission; Health; Sustainability; Technology, Add Tags

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