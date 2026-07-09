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"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August 2018)

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"How do you spell ICE in German? GESTAPO." (S. Jonas, July 2025)

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"First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.

"Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.

"Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

"Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me." Pastor Martin Niemoller (c. 1946)

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Introduction: This week I am publishing a guest column by my long-time friend, and professional colleague, Donald B. Ardell, Ph.D. Don is best known as the person who took a little-known concept, "High-Level Wellness," originally developed and then published in the early 1960s by Dr. Halbert Dunn, and projected it broadly. Beginning in the early 1970s, with his writing and many public appearances (which continue to appear to this very day), Don took it first to the national stage and then on to what became WorldWide Wellness. Among other achievements, Don is also a multi-time age-group champion in the sport of triathlon, on both the national and word stages.

As a long-time (comfortably slow) triathlete myself (257 races, 1983-2018) I met Don at many a race --- before the start and (well) after the finish (when I would finally cross the finish line --- with Don finishing well ahead of me), both nationally and internationally. Don also has a keen interest in politics and history. Since the focus of my professional life was health promotion/disease prevention, and I was an active triathlete for 37 years, and I have been writing on U.S. politics since the early 1990s, Don and I obviously have much in common. And so, I am pleased to present this week in my OpEdNews.com space, with his permission, a guest column written by Don, this one on politics. (You can find Don's regular writings on Wellness at his Substack, "REAL Wellness Report.") And so.

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"My Favorite Republican Would Not Be Pleased with Today's Republican Party"

Donald B. Ardell (June 30, 2026)

Introduction

Robert Green Ingersoll (1833-- 1899) was a prominent and influential attorney during the second half of the 19th Century. His eloquence and brilliance helped elect presidents; his ideas were beacons that guided so many to appreciate, protect and expand human rights. A colonel in the Union Army during the Civil War, a distinguished attorney and a famous orator seen and heard by more Americans than any other until the advent of radio, Ingersoll helped citizens rally behind the First Amendment. He was the enemy of clergy who behaved like today's Christian nationalists, politicians like Trump and his Cabinet, and others who supported superstition, slavery of body or mind, the very idea of blasphemy, Sunday "Blue Laws" based on religious piety and church/state separation transgressions. He championed the rights of children, blacks, women, immigrants and anyone that laws and customs made servile or less than equal to the right and powerful. He was a protector of the rights guaranteed to the citizenry. In summary, Ingersoll was a powerful spokesperson for democracy, equality, science, reason and human freedom. Among his greatest loves were family, happiness, joy and honest work.

And, believe it or not, he was a Republican, but back then so was Lincoln and many others who earned our respect over the years. Most Republicans of his era, including Lincoln, surely would abhor what the Party has become. Ingersoll's Republicanism would have been more suitable for Bernie Sanders than Donald Trump. Now the Republican Party has taken an even darker turn, one that does not bode well for REAL wellness philosophies and lifestyles founded on reason, exuberance, athleticism and liberty.

Thus, some might wonder: What do we do now? How best to deal with the coming kakistocracy, a government by the worst persons-- a pile of excrement, if you will. We are witnessing a justified outbreak of coulrophobia, that is, fear of clowns, due to the 2016 and 2024 election outcomes. We are reminded of H.L. Mencken's warning:

"As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron."

Of course, Trump is no moron, though he is clearly not well. Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg's assessment is far more accurate, it seems to me: "I'm a New Yorker and I know a con when I see one." Mr. Cohen suggested Bloomberg might have used the phrase, "gifted charlatan," instead. (Source: Roger Cohen, New York Times, The Opinion Pages, "The Man Who Would Not Be President," November 18, 2016.)

For starters, let me suggest two simple strategies: 1) Recognize the dangers of most concern; and 2) develop personal strategies to deal with each. (Be sure to choose concerns over which you can exert at least an iota of influence.)

DARK MOON ON THE RISE

Next to thermonuclear Armageddon, more theocracy, wars, inflation, oligarchy and corruption and less freedom, there's anxiety of about the segment of society attracted to a MAGA mentality. Our secular constitutional Republic is under attack, and freedom of speech, rights to assemble, equal opportunity and separation of church and state are imperiled. Theocrats have an iron grip on the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate-- and not much stands in their way, except, if we can protect them, free and fair midterms this coming November. Republicans have a large majority on the Supreme Court in six extremist Christian jurists on record who have promoted an authoritarian executive to blast huge gaps in the wall of separation, and place severe restrictions on reproductive rights with the reversed of Roe vs. Wade.

PERSONAL STRATEGIES

Forget fleeing-- New Zealand, Australia, Norway, Liechtenstein-- they're too far, their language is hard to understand and they don't want Americans. Would you, if in their place? After all, we're citizens of the country that twice elected Donald Trump, a Republican Congress and state houses and legislatures dominated by Republican. It does little good to protest, to fall back on the lament that Biden should have declared he would not run again years before he did so in time to enable the Democrats to have a proper competition for their Party's nomination and thus have enough time to gather the needed support of the sensible sector of the population.

Well, all that's past and the decent thing is to do what we can to salvage, protect and defend the Republic and turn things around in November. While we can't elect a more democratic Supreme Court, we can support term limits and/or a bit of packing of it to mitigate the harms of the Troglodytes-- Thomas, Alioto and Gorsuch.

We have to make it difficult for the buggers. Support organizations that promote science, separation of church and state and human rights-- make generous donations to organizations that have the leverage and capacity to slow the rate of national descent, such as the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), the Center for Inquiry, Americans for Separation, the American Civil Liberty Union, The Secular Alliance and others so motivated and effective. Give to worthy candidates and causes that protect choice-- make a gift to Planned Parenthood in honor of Thomas, Alioto and Gorsuch.

And, just for good measure, here's another personal strategy for staying well mentally and physically-- despite everything going south, be kind, have fun, look for new ways to be happy and in all manner of ways devote more attention to your REAL wellness lifestyle. Eat better, exercise more (unless you're already overdoing it) and try not to write snarky essays overly critical of the Republican Party. Unless you can't help yourself, like me, in which, like me, go ahead and raise hell.

And, of course, continue to look on the bright side of life, despite the difficulties in doing so.

(Article changed on Jul 10, 2026 at 9:50 AM EDT)