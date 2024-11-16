 
A Government for the World

(Page 1 of 3 pages)

Lawrence Wittner

Donald Trump's latest rollout of his hyper nationalist "America First" policy underscores the world's long-term slide toward catastrophe.

Within nations, when conflicts inevitably erupt, there are laws, as well as police, courts, and governments that enforce the laws.

On the global level, however, the situation approaches international anarchy. Although the United Nations, the International Court of Justice, and the International Criminal Court sort out the issues, they are relatively powerless when major crises occur. They issue laudable statements based on international law, while the most powerful nations frequently defy them and go on their merry, marauding way.

The Russian government is currently continuing its massive military invasion of Ukraine and annexing its territory, while ignoring the demands of the UN General Assembly and the International Court of Justice to end Russia's aggression and withdraw from Ukraine. Similarly, the Israeli government ignores the demands of these world organizations to end its brutal war upon and occupation of Palestine.

From the overwhelming votes in the UN General Assembly to condemn the Russian and Israeli invasions, we can see what most of the world's nations want done in these terrible situations. But there is no implementation of their demand to respect international law-- law that lacks effective international enforcement.

Over the course of human history, this international lawlessness has contributed to a might-makes-right approach to world affairs, in which militarily powerful nations play the dominant role. Naturally, then, nations have gravitated toward military buildups, making some very powerful, indeed.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the top military spenders in 2023 (the latest year for which figures are available) are the United States ($916 billion), China ($296 billion), Russia ($109 billion), and India ($84 billion). But others-- Israel ($28 billion) and North Korea (amount unknown)-- also rank among the big-time military spenders. All told, the nations of the world devoted at least $2,443 billion to war and preparations for war, an increase over the previous year of nearly 7 percent.

Military spending is not the only way to measure militarism. The Global Peace Index 2024, compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace, used the level of societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarization to examine 163 independent nations and territories. Not surprisingly, the major military powers ranked low on the scale of peacefulness, including China (88th), India (116th), the United States (132nd), North Korea (152nd), Israel (155th), and Russia (157th).

By contrast to these military behemoths-- possessing the mightiest military forces in world history, including arsenals of nuclear weapons-- the United Nations has remained a relatively anemic organization, speaking truth but lacking power.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

Lawrence Wittner is Professor of History Emeritus at the State University of New York/Albany, where he taught courses on U.S. diplomatic history, international history, and social justice movements from 1974 to 2010.
 
Related Topic(s): Increasing The Risk Of Nuclear War; International Court Of Justice; Invasion; Israel; Israeli Attacks In Gaza; Militarism; Military; Military Spending; NATO; Nuclear War; Russia; Un General Assembly; United Nations; United Nations Security Council; World Federation; World Peace
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lawrence Wittner

The people of the world pay a heavy price in lives and resources for allowing nations to run amok with militarism and military invasions of other lands.

