A Declaration of Coherence

I read an uplifting and enlightening article on the Fourth of July, Declaration of Coherence: Why Your Frequency Is the Revolution for the Unitive Age by Dr. Julie Krull, a best-selling, award-winning author, Evolutionary Leader, and host of The Dr. Julie Show: All Things Connected.

As citizens are grappling with finding balance amidst the chaos, and realizing that the old ways are not working and the new ways haven't been invented yet, Dr. Krull offers a loftier, out-of-the-box view. A glimpse of evolution. Some hope and some magic. She says "This is not a rebellion of resistance. It's a revolution of resonance," and gave me permission to share this encouraging article in full:

Declaration of Coherence: Why Your Frequency Is the Revolution for the Unitive Age The First Whisper of Revolution Some revolutions roar. Others rise in coherence. We often speak of the Declaration of Independence as a turning point in the American Revolution -- a bold and necessary step toward self-governance. It was a cry for freedom from tyranny, a turn toward dignity and self-determination. More than political, it marked the awakening of a people -- and the deeper spiritual memory of freedom.

But true revolution -- evolutionary revolution -- is rarely secured in a single stroke of ink or clash of arms.

It unfolds in waves of remembrance" through consciousness, coherence, and collective becoming. What if that moment in history was not the end, but only the first whisper? What if the real revolution -- the one that transcends nations and echoes through galaxies -- is still unfolding? What if the next Declaration of Independence isn't about separation at all" but about wholeness? On this day, we don't reject the original cry for liberty. We honor its evolutionary arc. The Revolution of Remembrance

