Exclusive to OpEd News:
Arc of Justice Alliance  

A Day in the Life of Americans Observing the UN Declaration of Human Rights

Mike Rivage-Seul
(Image by FDR Presidential Library & Museum from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Recently, at our Arc of Justice Alliance (AJA) meeting, the Planning Committee discussed what daily life in the U.S. would look like if the AJA vision were implemented and the United States actually lived up to the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)? Here's an answer provided by ChatGPT.

Morning Light

The sun rises over Dayton, Ohio, and the Thompson family's house wakes up with it lights brightening automatically, powered by rooftop solar panels. The air is fresh, the street is quiet, and not a single car rumbles by. Most people bike or hop the community tram these days.

Maria Thompson rolls out of bed around seven. She's a nurse practitioner at a neighborhood health co-op. Her hours are flexible; her paycheck is guaranteed. No side hustles, no gig economy, no hustling just to survive.

She remembers her mom, back in the 2020s, juggling three part-time jobs with no health insurance and no savings. That world -- the world of burnout and precarity -- is gone. Work now comes with dignity, fair pay, and time to rest.

No one should have to earn the right to live with dignity.

Downstairs, her husband Daniel sips coffee and scrolls through the Public Knowledge Network. It's news without ads or algorithms funded by the community, not corporations. Since media reform followed Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, journalism stopped being a ratings game and started being a public service.

At the table, their kids, Lila (16) and Jordan (11), eat fruit and cereal from their weekly co-op basket. There are no food deserts anymore; local farms supply every community with fresh produce. Healthy food is a right, not a luxury.

Midday Work, Human Style

Maria bikes to the clinic along quiet, tree-lined streets. Fossil fuels are long gone; the city runs on clean energy owned by its residents. The air smells like rain and lilacs, not gasoline.

At work, Maria greets patients by name. No billing forms, no deductibles, no endless phone calls with insurance companies. Health care isnt a privilege anymore it's a right.

She spends real time with people. One of her patients, an older man with diabetes, used to ration his meds before universal care took hold. Now hes thriving. He thanks her but it's not the thank-you of desperation. Its gratitude born of mutual respect.

Meanwhile, Daniel's high school history class is buzzing. The topic today: Why did it take so long for America to treat human rights as real?

A student asks, If the Declaration was written in 1948, why didn't people just do it?
Daniel smiles. Because first, he says, we had to believe we deserved it.

The biggest revolution wasn't political it was psychological.

Afternoon: The Culture of Care

At lunch, Daniel joins other teachers in the school garden, munching on sandwiches and talking about the next community project. Teachers work six-hour days now, and every job comes with paid time for family, creativity, or civic engagement.

Across town, Lila is at her art studio internship, painting a mural about climate recovery. Her school believes in learning through doing part of Article 27's promise that everyone has the right to participate in cultural life.

At the community center, Jordan and his friends build solar robots in the after-school program. When the seniors arrive for tea, the kids pause their project to help set up tables. It's normal now generations sharing space, stories, and laughter. Loneliness has dropped, community ties have grown, and life feels... connected.

Evening: Democracy in Real Life

Dinner at the Thompson home is simple but joyful: vegetable paella, salad, fresh bread. No one eats in a rush. They talk, laugh, argue a little about the next Community Assembly.

The Assemblies happen every month. People from every neighborhood vote on local issues through secure digital platforms. It's democracy that actually feels like participation, not just voting every four years.

Democracy isn't an event. It's a daily habit.

After dinner, they stream a short documentary about how the world came together to rebuild after the climate crisis. The voiceover reminds them: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was always a blueprint. It just took humanity seventy-five years to start building.

Maria looks over at her family fed, healthy, safe and smiles. The dream didnt die; it just took time to grow up.

Night: A Quiet Confidence

Later, Maria steps outside. The neighborhood glows softly under solar lamps. From the park, she hears music and laughter. She breathes deeply. The air is clean, the stars visible again.

Upstairs, Lila writes in her journal about becoming an environmental architect. She knows college will be free and open to everyone. Jordan's reading a bedtime story about the first moon colony signing the Earth Charter.

Maria crawls into bed beside Daniel.
Can you believe our grandparents lived without all this? she whispers.
He grins. They didn't give up, he says. Thats why we have it.

Outside, the world hums steady, hopeful, human.

When every person matters, everything changes.

A New Normal

This isn't a perfect world. Storms still come, people still disagree, and life still surprises. But the old fear of losing your home, your job, your health, your future is gone.

Now, human rights aren't slogans. They're the structure of everyday life.

Housing is guaranteed.
Healthcare is free.
Education is also free and lifts everyone.
Work supports, not consumes.
News informs, not divides.
Democracy belongs to all.

In this America, the extraordinary has become ordinary: breakfast with family, work with meaning, art without debt, democracy without despair.

The Thompsons aren't special. They're just people living in a country that finally remembered what the Declaration promised back in 1948:

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.

And this time, we meant it.

Mike Rivage-Seul

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest.
 

Mike Rivage-Seul

Senior Editor
Submitted on Monday, Nov 3, 2025 at 1:31:38 PM
  New Content

ChatGPT knows!

Submitted on Monday, Nov 3, 2025 at 1:31:38 PM

Michael Dewey

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine
       -- Tom Paine

Fantastic Article. Many have given thoughts to 1848 Declaration. UN has been as owned by as DC. Made special fb out of it. Each point of day we put a beautiful lady drawn photo of a life couch in Canada. I told her downloaded all the lady drawings. I can't post them on OEN, it might be illegal?

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025 at 10:16:17 AM

