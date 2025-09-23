A Dangerously Divided World Highlights the Need to Empower International Institutions

On September 13, the British public was startled when more than 110,000 people turned out for a raucous far-right rally in London featuring racist conspiracy theories, anti-Muslim hate speech, and violent assaults upon police. Whipping up the crowd, Tommy Robinson a popular far-right agitator, march organizer, and five-time convicted criminal told the assemblage that British government officials believed that Somalians, Afghans, Pakistanis, all of them, their rights supersede yours, the British public, the people that built this nation. Signs carried by the demonstrators invoked racist and xenophobic themes, such as: Why are white people despised when our money pays for everything?

Well-known speakers from abroad echoed these sentiments. The prominent French far-right politician, Eric Zemmour, warned the angry crowd that they were facing the great replacement of our European people by peoples coming from the south and of Muslim culture. Elon Musk, the arrogant U.S. multibillionaire, demanded the dissolution of parliament and new elections. Thanks to the rapidly increasing erosion of Britain with massive uncontrolled migration, he said, violence is coming, and you either fight back or you die.

In recent years, the racially-tinged hatred of immigrants, particularly Muslims, Arabs, Africans, and Latin Americans, has fueled the rise of political parties on the far right. These populist parties have made astonishing gains in European nations, and they top the polls today in powerful countries like Britain, Germany, and France. Far-right political parties, drawing upon anti-immigrant rhetoric, have also experienced surges of popularity in Japan, Australia, and the United States.

When nations face sharp xenophobic and racist divisions within, they do have governments that can take action to counter them. Responding to rightwing violence at the London rally, police made dozens of arrests and Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly proclaimed that Britain would never surrender to far-right protesters who used the British flag as a cover for violence and to instill fear. Britain was a diverse country, he said, and he would not tolerate people being intimidated on our streets because of their background or the color of their skin.

But the situation is quite different in the international arena, which more closely resembles a lawless wilderness in which nations can engage in criminal violence.

In February 2022, the Russian governmentflouting the UN Charter and its 1994 treaty commitment rejecting the use of force against Ukrainelaunched a full-scale military invasion of that much smaller nation. Seeking to justify the onslaught, Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine was Russian land and that he had to denazify it. On March 2, when the UN General Assembly passed a resolution condemning Russias invasion and calling for its withdrawal from Ukraine, 141 nations supported it, 5 nations (including Russia) opposed it, and 35 nations abstained. Two weeks later, the International Court of Justice ruled, by an overwhelming vote, that Russia should immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine.

The Russian government, however, simply continued its military assault upon Ukraine and, over the ensuing years, nearly a million Russian troops and close to 400,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded. In addition, according to a February 2025 UNICEF report, thanks to the Russian bombardment of Ukraines housing, electrical systems, water supplies, and other civilian infrastructure, 3.7 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced, more than 6.8 million have fled abroad, and much of the country lies in ruins. No place is safe, it noted. Overall, some 780 health facilities and more than 1,600 schools have been damaged or destroyed. This July, the United Nations announced that there had been some 48,000 documented civilian casualties in Ukraine, among them thousands of children.

The Israeli government, too, has displayed a shocking disregard for international law and human life. After the Hamas-led terrorist attack upon Israel of October 2023, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a massive military invasion of the tiny Palestinian enclave of Gaza. The assault, vastly excessive in firepower and bloodshed for the task of defeating Hamas or pacifying Gaza, sent millions of innocent Palestinians desperately fleeing death and destruction as Israels military forces obliterated homes, schools, hospitals, journalists, and humanitarian aid workers. According to observers, some 65,000 Palestinians, overwhelmingly civilians, have been killed, famine is rampant, and much of Gaza has been pounded into rubble. A recent report by a UN commission of inquiry that examined the conduct of the invasion and the statements of the Netanyahu administration concluded that the government of Israel was committing the crime of genocide in Gaza.

Furthermore, the Israeli government has ignored international law for decades by refusing to withdraw from the West BankPalestinian territory seized by Israeli military forces during the 1967 warand by bringing in hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers to colonize it. In turn, the settlers, now numbering 700,000, have engaged in widespread violence, recently escalating, against the residents of Palestinian villages in an effort to drive them out and seize their land.

