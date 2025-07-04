"A Common Sense Solution to Transgender Sports"

by

bohdan yuri

The Democrat Party used to be the party of Common Sense. As evidenced by the fact that after each recent Republican presidency the coffers were usually left bare due to the many tax cuts that Republicans so love. So yeah, common sense usually saved the day. Until the MAGA Republicans stole that title -- and rode it all the way to the presidency.

However, there is one issue by which the Democratic Party still clings and did in fact help them to lose the election. Transgendering.

And it was the one (and only) issue that the Republicans were 100% correct. And was an issue for which Democrats had no answer, no defense. It's hard to oppose common sense.

The Democrats main focus was on defending the rights of the LGBTQ community. I have no problem with any of that, until it doesn't make sense.

Yes, Transgender chaos has evolved in the sports communities.

We've actually had transgendering throughout history, but not as it is today..

Unfortunately, here too, the Democrats have lost the common sense approach because of their rush in championing abusive issues.

Unlike now, when surgery and medications can complete the picture, dress up/transgendering has been around for the ages. In most cases it was just someone's preference and for the most part rendered as,-- not my cup of tea, but acceptable."

But it wasn't until the Republicans turned it into a political issue that it became a hateful clash. And Republicans had more receipts as proof than the Democrat's inalienable right to compete as a make believe gender.

There are only two genders at birth male and female. That is the child's official label. But in following years as their choices lean to different labels, allow them that freedom to chose, yet not erase fact..

It's their right, but not as adolescents or even teenagers. That growth time is actually the confirmation period to determine which to choose. Then at 18, if they so choose, then medications and surgery to confirm their lifestyle should be an allowed option. Responsible parents will make them wait.

At birth each child has physiological genes which set the parameter of growth,.

Two athletes one male one female. Who owns the record for the fastest 100 meter dash, a male. Will that ever change, I don't think so. That physiological difference applies to any individual sport, wrestling, swimming, etc". Team sports are different but still give the advantage to any males labeled as female. A volleyball spike from a male body can be devastating. So those factors should also be considered.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).