 
Login/Register Login | Register
1 members
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/4/25

"A Common Sense Solution to Transgender Sports"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Bohdan Yuri
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bohdan Yuri

"A Common Sense Solution to Transgender Sports"

by

bohdan yuri

The Democrat Party used to be the party of Common Sense. As evidenced by the fact that after each recent Republican presidency the coffers were usually left bare due to the many tax cuts that Republicans so love. So yeah, common sense usually saved the day. Until the MAGA Republicans stole that title -- and rode it all the way to the presidency.

However, there is one issue by which the Democratic Party still clings and did in fact help them to lose the election. Transgendering.

And it was the one (and only) issue that the Republicans were 100% correct. And was an issue for which Democrats had no answer, no defense. It's hard to oppose common sense.

The Democrats main focus was on defending the rights of the LGBTQ community. I have no problem with any of that, until it doesn't make sense.

Yes, Transgender chaos has evolved in the sports communities.

We've actually had transgendering throughout history, but not as it is today..

Unfortunately, here too, the Democrats have lost the common sense approach because of their rush in championing abusive issues.

Unlike now, when surgery and medications can complete the picture, dress up/transgendering has been around for the ages. In most cases it was just someone's preference and for the most part rendered as,-- not my cup of tea, but acceptable."

But it wasn't until the Republicans turned it into a political issue that it became a hateful clash. And Republicans had more receipts as proof than the Democrat's inalienable right to compete as a make believe gender.

There are only two genders at birth male and female. That is the child's official label. But in following years as their choices lean to different labels, allow them that freedom to chose, yet not erase fact..

It's their right, but not as adolescents or even teenagers. That growth time is actually the confirmation period to determine which to choose. Then at 18, if they so choose, then medications and surgery to confirm their lifestyle should be an allowed option. Responsible parents will make them wait.

At birth each child has physiological genes which set the parameter of growth,.

Two athletes one male one female. Who owns the record for the fastest 100 meter dash, a male. Will that ever change, I don't think so. That physiological difference applies to any individual sport, wrestling, swimming, etc". Team sports are different but still give the advantage to any males labeled as female. A volleyball spike from a male body can be devastating. So those factors should also be considered.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bohdan Yuri Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

Related Topic(s): Competition; Simple; Sports; Transgender; Transgendered; Transgenderism, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"The Dawn of the DINO!"

"Donald Trump: Russia's Saboteur in the White House"

"My Brother's Spirit" ---A Short Story of Childhood

The Las Vegas Killer's Motive: Sometimes the answer is....

"The Present American Civil War and The Battles for Democracy"

"Healthcare for a Suicidal Nation"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend