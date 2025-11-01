 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/1/25  

A Commentary on RFKJs Program to Make America Healthy Again (with an addendum on the fentanyl problem)

By   No comments

Steven Jonas
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Jonas
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August 2018)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"How do you spell ICE in German? GESTAPO."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me. Pastor Martin Niemoller (c. 1946)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On her Substack of Sept. 3, 2025, Dr. Jennifer Margulis (as she notes, an award-winning journalist and a senior fellow at the Schuster Institute for Investigative Journalism at Brandeis University), a supporter of the policies of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, posted the following observations on health and health care in the United States:

"My point is that Americas health is in the toilet. I love this country.Andwe are a nation full of overweight, endocrine-disrupted ,cancer-ridden, diabetic,brain-injured, unhappy,digitally addicted humans.

"We also have a for-profit greed-motivated healthcare system in this country, one that benefits every day from keeping its citizens fat, sick, and nearly dead.

"The status quo has been doing a very good job making Americans sick and keeping them that way.

"RFK Jr. wants to heal our nations health.

"Those 1040 employees can go work for the vaccine and drug manufacturers. I'm sure they'll be welcomed with open arms.

[SJ Note: The "1040" here refers not to an income tax form, but to the number of career professional and staff employees of the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Disease Control who have been fired because they worked with the long-established science and the practice of protecting the public's health through the use of vaccination and a wide variety of other science-based public health measures, with which Sec. Kennedy disagrees.]

"In the meantime, there are over 340 million Americans whose health will benefit from RFKs initiatives.

"Including me. [That is, Dr. Margulis.]"

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And now to my commentary on the text above. I have spent my career in public health/preventive medicine and health care delivery system analysis, retiring in 2014 after 43 years as a Professor of Preventive Medicine at the Renaissance School of Medicine, Stony Brook University, NY. As it happens, in the late 1970s I created the first textbook ever on the structure and functions of the U.S. health care delivery system. It is currently in its 13th ed.

Among other subjects, I have done work (including a book) on the substance-addiction problem (which of course begins with tobacco and alcohol use), as well as having authored, co-authored, and edited a number of books on healthy living in general and regular exercise (including triathlon/duathlon racing) and healthy eating in particular. I find myself largely in agreement with both the health risks list and the critique of the US health care delivery outlined below. However, as a career health care delivery systems analyst, my recommendations for the changes needed in the U.S. health care delivery system in order to help the U.S. become at least healthier, is somewhat broader than the one outlined above by Dr. Margulis.

What a True National Health and Illness Care Program Would Look Like

As it happens, I have looked at the Secretary's recommendations for change in the US system, but have not (yet, at least) found the following items which collectively would do much to reduce the high morbidity/mortality numbers for the U.S. population, in addition to reducing the profit motive for providing (or not providing) health care services.

  1. A comprehensive national health insurance program (if not a national health service, and there is a difference), not income based. The US is the only industrialized nation in the world that does not have one.
  2. A comprehensive long-term care insurance program, not income based.
  3. A comprehensive program to deal with two of the major killers in the U.S., tobacco and alcohol use. (As it happens, I have written a book on that subject too [see further below].)
  4. A comprehensive program to promote healthy eating and exercise. (As it happens, I co-authored the American College of Sports Medicine's book on that subject, plus [as noted] several books on triathlon/duathlon racing. As it also happens, I did 257 triathlons and duathlons myself, including 3 Ironman-distance finishes) over a 36-year period, starting when I was in my mid-40s. Plus, I co-authored several books specifically on healthy eating and weight management).
  5. A comprehensive, life-long, cancer screening program, available at no or low cost.
  6. A comprehensive national program for healthy eating in all schools.

I do look forward very much to seeing the details of RFKJ's plans to promote the health of and health-care for the U.S. population. Those plans, of course, would be aimed at dealing with the well-done, extensive, and correct, morbidity/mortality list that Dr. Margulis has put together.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An Addendumon dealing with the morbidity and mortality related to the use of Recreational Mood-Altering Drugs, esp. in re Fentanyl, which is currently very much in the news. One could deal with the Drug War at great length (and indeed, as noted, I have done so, in my book on the subject, End the Drug War; Solve the Drug Problem: The Public Health Approach).

Briefly, here is a list of the important points about recreational drug-use in the United States. First, supply does not create demand. Demand for the recreational drugs (e.g., nicotine in tobacco products, ethyl alcohol in alcoholic beverages, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl) comes from those who want to use them. It is not created by the suppliers (except of course by advertising for the two most prominent legal drugs). Second, as noted above, by far-and-away the two major drug killers in the U.S., both regulated-but-legal, are smoking/using [in one form or another] tobacco products (around 400,000 deaths per year [yes, you read that right]), and alcoholic beverages (around178,000 deaths per year.)

Fentanyl-overdose (not fentanyl per se) is responsible for about 75,000 deaths per year. Many overdose-related fentanyl deaths are the result of the user not knowing just how much fentanyl they are consuming (unlike in the use of tobacco and alcohol). Thus a program designed to deal with the very real problem of fentanyl-overdose related death must recognize that reality. Yes indeed, the bottom line here is that in the case of tobacco and alcohol-related deaths, the dosage is known to the user. In fentanyl it isn't. And yes indeed, if fentanyl were sold legally, from what used to be called "package stores," with the dosage printed on the label, the death rate from its use would likely be much lower than it is presently.

(Article changed on Nov 01, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Jonas Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY). As well as having been a regular political columnist on several national websites for over 20 years, he is the author/co-author/editor/co-editor of 37 books Currently, on the columns side, in addition to his position on OpEdNews as a Trusted Author, he is a regular contributor to From The G-Man.  In the past he has been a contributor to, among other publications, The Greanville PostThe Planetary Movement, and Buzzflash.com.  He was also a triathlete for 37 seasons, doing over 250 multi-sport races.  Among his 37 books (from the late 1970s, mainly in the health, sports, and health care organization fields) are, on politics: The 15% Solution: How the Republican Religious Right Took Control of the U.S., 1981-2022; A Futuristic Novel (originally published 1996; the 3rd version was published by Trepper & Katz Impact Books, Punto Press Publishing, 2013, Brewster, NY, sadly beginning to come true, advertised on OpEdNews and available on  (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Health; Health; Policy, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pope Francis and Change in the Roman Catholic Church

Limbaugh, Santorum, Sex, and the Origins of the Roman Catholic Church

A Collection of 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Comments, and a Prediction of Mine

The "Irrepressible Conflict" and the Coming Second Civil War

Gay Marriage and the Constitution

The Republican Party and the Separation of Church and State: Change Does Happen

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend