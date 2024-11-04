 
Login/Register Login | Register
105 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 14 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H2'ed 11/4/24

A Collection of 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Comments, and a Prediction of Mine

By   4 comments

Steven Jonas
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Jonas
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)

"A Vote for 'ABBB' (Any Body But Biden) is a Vote for Trump and Republo-Fascism" (S. Jonas, March, 2024)

.Trump is a painful reminder of what America is at risk of losing, and how far high it has yet to climb.. .. David Masciotra '
.Trump is a painful reminder of what America is at risk of losing, and how far high it has yet to climb.. .. David Masciotra '
(Image by anokarina)   Details   DMCA

Trump's dream. Our nation's nightmare.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As its title says, this column is a collection of notes on the events that will occur starting tomorrow, and, with a greater or lesser degree of intensity, (and, given "Jan. 6," the potential for violence), leading up to 12:01PM on Jan. 20, 2025 when (presumably) the next President of the United States will be sworn in. Please note that they are not presented in order of importance (except that I am withholding my prediction for whom that person will be until the end). And so:

1.(click here):

  1. Trump actually said that the wages of US workers are "too high".
  2. Trump suggested that automakers in the Midwest move some operations to the South so that they could reduce their workers' wages
  3. Trump praised the idea of firing workers who are on strike, even though that is illegal under federal law.
  4. Trump tried to portray himself as a regular worker by donning an apron for a photo op at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania. But the fact is, Trump has never been a worker and has always been an owner.
  5. Trump insulted the nation's factory workers by saying their jobs are such a cinch that children can do them.
  6. Trump said he hates overtime pay.
  7. Trump lied to the country's workers and insulted their intelligence when he said he always paid contractors and workers on time and what they're supposed to be paid.
  8. Trump actually told union members that they shouldn't pay their union dues.

2. "Here's What was in the Jack Smith Evidence unsealed Last Week": Click Here.

3. "John Kelly: Trump Is a Hitler-Loving Literal Fascist, Says Ex-Chief of Staff" Click Here.

4. "Steven, Mary Trump here. It's obvious -- Donald isn't really trying to win this election. At least not fairly. He's said over and over, 'We don't need the votes.' That's because he and his allies have been laying the groundwork to deny election results by installing 'Big Lie' loyalists in positions that oversee elections in critical swing states. They're also carrying out an aggressive disinformation campaign to undermine trust in our fair and free elections." (From: info|AT|lgbtequalitypac.org Email address">info|AT|lgbtequalitypac.orgEmail address; 10/27/2024.)

5. "Trump says universities are controlled by 'Marxist maniacs.' He has a plan to 'reclaim' them." (newsletters|AT|bostonglobe.com Email address">newsletters|AT|bostonglobe.comEmail address, 10/27/2024.)

6. The "Big Lie technique" has been attributed to Hitler's No. 1 propagandist, Josef Goebbels (Click Here). Whether he invented it or not, the Nazis certainly used it to a fare-the-well, e.g., that "the Jews" were the cause of all of Germany's problems. One can certainly note similarities in Trump's frequent use of lies, told over and over again, e.g., he's really smart, mainstream journalists represent "fake news," "immigrants" are the cause of the United States' problems, he (Trump) dealt effectively with the COVID pandemic. (He didn't: Click Here).

7. A "The Guardian" columnist (Wajahat Ali) wrote: "Yes, I think Democrats are complicit in genocide. But Trump would be far worse." (Click Here).

8." Trump indicates he is open to RFK Jr's proposal to ban vaccines if elected." (Click Here). That's all vaccines, folks. I hear that privately they are talking about bringing back leeches, but that cannot be confirmed. (Privately, I can reveal that that statement is indeed a joke. Unfortunately, Kennedy does not joke when he talks about banning all [or at least some] vaccinations for school children (Click Here).

9. As is well-known: Trump has announced that Liz Cheney's life is at risk, for opposing him (admin|AT|e.turnoutpac.org Email address">admin|AT|e.turnoutpac.orgEmail address:

CNN: "Trump says 'war hawk' Liz Cheney should be fired upon, in escalation of violent rhetoric against his opponent. Cheney fired back: 'This is how dictators destroy free nations.' We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant."

10. Josef Goebbels, the Propagandist-in-Chief for Hitler, has had attributed to him the concept of the "Big Lie Technique." Whether Goebbels did or did not invent the tactic, the use of a false statement, and its repetition over-and over again, is certainly one that Trump uses to a fair-thee-well. As for the "Fake Media" that Trump talks about all the time, Goebbels' German catch-phrase for it, "Die Luegen Presse" (the lying press), does sounds so much better, in the original, doesn't it? Of course, Trump doesn't speak the earlier family language. Otherwise, he might well use that favorite catch-phrase of his in the German, thinking that doing so would give some class to it.

11. Then there is the long-time Republican Judge, Luttig, who puts it this way: "My Fellow Republicans, It's Time to Say 'Enough' With Trump."

12. Another excellent summary of what a Trump Presidency would mean to the United States, can also be found in The Guardian, of Nov 3, 2024, and also see one in The Atlantic, by Frank Foer, Nov. 4, 2024.

13. Finally, with the number 13, here is my prediction of what will happen over the next couple of months. Vice-President Harris will win both popular vote and the electoral vote, on paper becoming the next President of the United States. However, through one or more of the very carefully planned legal measures which are already underway, one of which may already have been started before the Trump-appointed judge, Matthew Kascmaryk, of Texas, who declared the oral abortifacient Mifepristone illegal. However, that judge rules (ho, ho, ho) that case would go to the Fifth Circuit, dominated by Trump-appointed judges. It would then go to the Supreme Court where only four votes are needed to "grant cert." (that is get it on the Supreme Court calendar, in this case presumably with a "rush" stamped on it). The first four for? Easy: Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh. After arguments, the Trumpers would get their majority either from Roberts or Coney-Barrett (or both). And whaddaya know, just like Trump is immune from much Federal prosecution, he is, courtesy of his Supreme Court, President once again. And for now, we will leave it at that.

----------------------------------------------------------

Postscript: On the last day of the campaign, J.D. Vance [do his initials possibly really stand for "Jefferson Davis"?] said of Vice-President Harris: "in two days, we're going to take out the trash, and the trash's name is Kamala Harris." (Click Here Oh my. (Article changed on Nov 04, 2024 at 10:36 PM EST)

(Article changed on Nov 04, 2024 at 10:38 PM EST)

(Article changed on Nov 05, 2024 at 10:16 AM EST)

(Article changed on Nov 05, 2024 at 7:43 PM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Jonas Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY). As well as having been a regular political columnist on several national websites for over 20 years, he is the author/co-author/editor/co-editor of 37 books Currently, on the columns side, in addition to his position on OpEdNews as a Trusted Author, he is a regular contributor to From The G-Man.  In the past he has been a contributor to, among other publications, The Greanville PostThe Planetary Movement, and Buzzflash.com.  He was also a triathlete for 37 seasons, doing over 250 multi-sport races.  Among his 37 books (from the late 1970s, mainly in the health, sports, and health care organization fields) are, on politics: The 15% Solution: How the Republican Religious Right Took Control of the U.S., 1981-2022; A Futuristic Novel (originally published 1996; the 3rd version was published by Trepper & Katz Impact Books, Punto Press Publishing, 2013, Brewster, NY, sadly beginning to come true, advertised on OpEdNews and available on  (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Election Circus; Election Fraud; Election Litigation; Election Rigging; Election Violence; Elections_Candidates; Presidency; Presidential Authority; Presidential Campaign; Presidential Campaign Democratic; (more...) Presidential Campaign Republican; Presidential Campaign Republican; Presidential Candidates; Presidential Cnadidates; Secession; Trump, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pope Francis and Change in the Roman Catholic Church

Limbaugh, Santorum, Sex, and the Origins of the Roman Catholic Church

The "Irrepressible Conflict" and the Coming Second Civil War

Gay Marriage and the Constitution

The Republican Party and the Separation of Church and State: Change Does Happen

What the Gunners Want: What's in Rick Perry's Pocket, Unlimited

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Abe Needleman

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 4, 2024), 13 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I've read some of your old "Russigate" artcles. That hoax has been thoroughly debunked a long time ago. Have you ever retracted them? If not then you are not an honorable and trustworthy journalist no matter how many links your put in your articles.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 12:15:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Steven Jonas

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 8, 2010), 21 fans, 653 articles, 187 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Abe Needleman:   New Content

Thanks for the comment, Abe. If you don't think that I am either honorable or trustworthy, then I suggest that you just don't read my columns. One thing about them, they are always long. So if you were to stop reading them, you would save a lot of time.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 8:50:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6699 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

An excerpt:

/hartmannreport.com/p/ now-we-know-how-hitler-did-it- 544

After his failed beer hall putsch, he was legally banned from public speaking and mass rallies but, in 1930, German media mogul Alfred Hugenberg -- a rightwing billionaire who owned two of the largest national newspapers and had considerable influence over radio -- joined forces with Hitler and relentlessly promoted him, much like the Murdoch media empire and 1,500 billionaire-owned rightwing radio stations across the country helped bring Trump to power in 2016 and still promote him every day. Hitler's first major seizure of dictatorial power was his use of the Weimar law Article 48 which, during a time of crisis, empowered the nation's leader to suspend due process and habeas corpus, turn the army's guns on people deemed insurrectionists, and arrest people without charges or trial.

Its American equivalents are the State of Emergency Declaration and the Insurrection Act, both of which Trump has promised to invoke in his first days in office if he's re-elected in 2024. Once Hitler had seized full control of the German government, he set about changing the nation's laws to replace democracy with autocracy. His enablers in the German Parliament passed the "Enabling Act" that gave Hitler's cabinet the power to write and implement their own laws.

Trump promises to use the theoretical "unitary executive" powers rightwing groups claim the president holds, but has never used in our history, to have his new cabinet rewrite many of our nation's laws. Hitler followed the Enabling Act, six months later, with the Act for the Restoration of the Professional Civil Service which authorized him to gut the German Civil Service and replace career bureaucrats with toadies loyal exclusively to him. It was the end of any semblance of resistance to the Nazis or preservation of democracy within the new German government.

In his last three weeks in office, Trump issued an executive order called Schedule F that ended Civil Service protections for around 50,000 of America's top government officials, including the senior levels of every federal agency, so he could replace them all with political appointees (Biden reversed it). The Heritage Foundation is reportedly now vetting over 50,000 people to fill these ranks if Trump is reelected and, as promised, reinstates Schedule F. The last bastion of resistance to Hitler within the German government was the judiciary, and Hitler altered the German Civil Service Code in January 1937, giving his cabinet the power to remove any judges from office who were deemed "non-compliant" with "Nazi laws or principles."

When Judge Jon Tigar of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down Trump's new rules barring people from receiving asylum in 2018, Trump attacked Tigar as "a disgrace" and "an Obama judge." He added that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is "really something we have to take a look at because it's not fair," adding, "That's not law. Every case that gets filed in the Ninth Circuit we get beaten." Because the German Supreme Court was still, from time to time, ruling against Hitler's Gleichschaltung or Nazification of the German government and legal code, and he had no easy legal mechanism to pack the court or term-limit the justices, in 1934 he created an entirely new court to replace it, which he called the People's Court.

Trump packed the US Supreme Court with rightwing ideologues, many of whom are heavily beholden to oligarchs and industries aligned with Trump and the GOP. If they continue to go along with him -- and there's little to indicate they won't -- he won't need to create a new court.

con't

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 10:23:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6699 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Excerpt 2

When Hitler took over the country in 1933, the military leadership was wary of him and his plans. While they shared many of his conservative views about social issues, most still held a strong loyalty to the German constitution.

It took him the better part of two years, with heavy support from his Brownshirts (who he'd by then integrated into the military) to purge the senior levels of the Army and replace them with Nazi loyalists.

The night before January 6th, newly-elected Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville joined Trump's sons to help organize the coup planned for the next day. As the Alabama Political Reporter newspaper reported at the time:

"The night before the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville and the then-director of the Republican Attorneys General Association met with then-President Donald Trump's sons and close advisers, according to a social media post by a Nebraska Republican who at the time was a Trump administration appointee.

"Charles W. Herbster, who was then the national chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee in Trump's administration, in a Facebook post at 8:33 p.m. on Jan. 5 said that he was standing 'in the private residence of the President at Trump International with the following patriots who are joining me in a battle for justice and truth.' "

"Among the attendees, according to Herbster's post, were Tuberville, former RAGA director Adam Piper, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, adviser Peter Navarro, Trump's 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and 2016 deputy campaign manager David Bossie."

Tuberville is now holding open the top ranks of the US military, presumably so if Trump is reelected he can pack our armed forces with people who won't defy his orders when he demands they seize voting machines and fire live ammunition at the inevitable protestors.

When Hitler took power in 1933, he quickly began mass arrests of illegal immigrants, gypsies, union activists, liberal commentators and reporters, and (as noted earlier) queer people. To house this exploding prison population, he first took over a defunct munitions factory in Dachau; within a few years there were over a hundred of these camps where "criminals" were "concentrated and separated from society." He called them concentration camps.

The New York Times reports that Trump is planning to "build huge camps to detain people," and "to get around any refusal by Congress to appropriate the necessary funds, Mr. Trump would redirect money in the military budget."

How many people? "Millions" writes the Times. And not just immigrants: Trump is planning to send his enemies to them, too.

Will he succeed in getting around Congress? He did the last time, with money to build his wall taken from military housing.

So far, that's as bad as it gets: what he has already promised. But these are early days.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 10:26:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend