A Collection of 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Comments, and a Prediction of Mine

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)

"A Vote for 'ABBB' (Any Body But Biden) is a Vote for Trump and Republo-Fascism" (S. Jonas, March, 2024)



.Trump is a painful reminder of what America is at risk of losing, and how far high it has yet to climb.. .. David Masciotra '

Trump's dream. Our nation's nightmare.

As its title says, this column is a collection of notes on the events that will occur starting tomorrow, and, with a greater or lesser degree of intensity, (and, given "Jan. 6," the potential for violence), leading up to 12:01PM on Jan. 20, 2025 when (presumably) the next President of the United States will be sworn in. Please note that they are not presented in order of importance (except that I am withholding my prediction for whom that person will be until the end). And so:

1.(click here):

Trump actually said that the wages of US workers are "too high". Trump suggested that automakers in the Midwest move some operations to the South so that they could reduce their workers' wages Trump praised the idea of firing workers who are on strike, even though that is illegal under federal law. Trump tried to portray himself as a regular worker by donning an apron for a photo op at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania. But the fact is, Trump has never been a worker and has always been an owner. Trump insulted the nation's factory workers by saying their jobs are such a cinch that children can do them. Trump said he hates overtime pay. Trump lied to the country's workers and insulted their intelligence when he said he always paid contractors and workers on time and what they're supposed to be paid. Trump actually told union members that they shouldn't pay their union dues.

2. "Here's What was in the Jack Smith Evidence unsealed Last Week": Click Here.

3. "John Kelly: Trump Is a Hitler-Loving Literal Fascist, Says Ex-Chief of Staff" Click Here.

4. "Steven, Mary Trump here. It's obvious -- Donald isn't really trying to win this election. At least not fairly. He's said over and over, 'We don't need the votes.' That's because he and his allies have been laying the groundwork to deny election results by installing 'Big Lie' loyalists in positions that oversee elections in critical swing states. They're also carrying out an aggressive disinformation campaign to undermine trust in our fair and free elections." (From: info|AT|lgbtequalitypac.org Email address">info|AT|lgbtequalitypac.orgEmail address; 10/27/2024.)

5. "Trump says universities are controlled by 'Marxist maniacs.' He has a plan to 'reclaim' them." (newsletters|AT|bostonglobe.com Email address">newsletters|AT|bostonglobe.comEmail address, 10/27/2024.)

6. The "Big Lie technique" has been attributed to Hitler's No. 1 propagandist, Josef Goebbels (Click Here). Whether he invented it or not, the Nazis certainly used it to a fare-the-well, e.g., that "the Jews" were the cause of all of Germany's problems. One can certainly note similarities in Trump's frequent use of lies, told over and over again, e.g., he's really smart, mainstream journalists represent "fake news," "immigrants" are the cause of the United States' problems, he (Trump) dealt effectively with the COVID pandemic. (He didn't: Click Here).

7. A "The Guardian" columnist (Wajahat Ali) wrote: "Yes, I think Democrats are complicit in genocide. But Trump would be far worse." (Click Here).

8." Trump indicates he is open to RFK Jr's proposal to ban vaccines if elected." (Click Here). That's all vaccines, folks. I hear that privately they are talking about bringing back leeches, but that cannot be confirmed. (Privately, I can reveal that that statement is indeed a joke. Unfortunately, Kennedy does not joke when he talks about banning all [or at least some] vaccinations for school children (Click Here).

9. As is well-known: Trump has announced that Liz Cheney's life is at risk, for opposing him (admin|AT|e.turnoutpac.org Email address">admin|AT|e.turnoutpac.orgEmail address:

CNN: "Trump says 'war hawk' Liz Cheney should be fired upon, in escalation of violent rhetoric against his opponent. Cheney fired back: 'This is how dictators destroy free nations.' We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant."

10. Josef Goebbels, the Propagandist-in-Chief for Hitler, has had attributed to him the concept of the "Big Lie Technique." Whether Goebbels did or did not invent the tactic, the use of a false statement, and its repetition over-and over again, is certainly one that Trump uses to a fair-thee-well. As for the "Fake Media" that Trump talks about all the time, Goebbels' German catch-phrase for it, "Die Luegen Presse" (the lying press), does sounds so much better, in the original, doesn't it? Of course, Trump doesn't speak the earlier family language. Otherwise, he might well use that favorite catch-phrase of his in the German, thinking that doing so would give some class to it.

11. Then there is the long-time Republican Judge, Luttig, who puts it this way : "My Fellow Republicans, It's Time to Say 'Enough' With Trump."

12. Another excellent summary of what a Trump Presidency would mean to the United States, can also be found in The Guardian, of Nov 3, 2024, and also see one in The Atlantic , by Frank Foer, Nov. 4, 2024.

13. Finally, with the number 13, here is my prediction of what will happen over the next couple of months. Vice-President Harris will win both popular vote and the electoral vote, on paper becoming the next President of the United States. However, through one or more of the very carefully planned legal measures which are already underway, one of which may already have been started before the Trump-appointed judge, Matthew Kascmaryk, of Texas, who declared the oral abortifacient Mifepristone illegal. However, that judge rules (ho, ho, ho) that case would go to the Fifth Circuit, dominated by Trump-appointed judges. It would then go to the Supreme Court where only four votes are needed to "grant cert." (that is get it on the Supreme Court calendar, in this case presumably with a "rush" stamped on it). The first four for? Easy: Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh. After arguments, the Trumpers would get their majority either from Roberts or Coney-Barrett (or both). And whaddaya know, just like Trump is immune from much Federal prosecution, he is, courtesy of his Supreme Court, President once again. And for now, we will leave it at that.

Postscript: On the last day of the campaign, J.D. Vance [do his initials possibly really stand for "Jefferson Davis"?] said of Vice-President Harris: "in two days, we're going to take out the trash, and the trash's name is Kamala Harris." (Click Here Oh my. (Article changed on Nov 04, 2024 at 10:36 PM EST)

