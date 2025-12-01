A Christmas Wish List



Christmas Wish List

As a child I never wrote to the North Pole hoping Santa would deliver my requests. I knew it was a long shot, but it seemed worth a try for those who sent a letter off.

As an adult I dont keep To Do Lists, a Bucket List, a shopping list, or any other kind of list.

But this year I have a list as long as my left arm. I know its a long shot that any of my current wishes will be granted, but it seems worth a try and its at least a catharsis. And theres so much to wish for.

For example, I wish the right-wing legislators could wake up and realize that someone they love could be among the millions of people who will be extremely ill or die for lack of healthcare and vital research that could save lives. What if it were one of their kids or grandkids or other loved ones who will perish from the lack of cancer research, or vaccines, or expert medical attention. Do they really think they are under a magic umbrella that prevents them from growing morbidity and mortality?

I wish there were enough good politicians who could save generations of kids whose learning is becoming indoctrination as curricula morphs into indoctrination. And I wish institutions of higher education would find the courage to push the bullies back instead of burying the purpose of Socratic learning and vigorous debate. I also wish the media could grow a spine and act like they get the importance of a Fourth Estate that shares current events and their implications honestly and without shackles.

I wish Americans would have a collective epiphany about the beauty and importance of pristine National Parks and the Arctic and Alaskan wilderness. I also wish they will resist more self-adulatory parades, ballrooms, bunkers, and monuments like the Arch d Triumph. I wish they would resist mightily, increasing seven million marchers to 70,000 in time for a free and fair mid-term election. I hope they realize what we are facing and that they have the power to stop the insanity of encroaching disaster.

I wish that Americans could fight to keep agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA), USAID, the Voice of America(VOA) going as well as NPR, PBS, and cultural venues like the Smithsonian Museum, along with historical sites and monuments. I also wish the Kennedy Center and the Gilded Age ballroom would not be named after Himself.

