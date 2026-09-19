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A Call to Action: Independents Unite!

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James Neroda
Message James Neroda

That's right congress do as I say
That's right congress do as I say
(Image by James Neroda)   Details   DMCA
ulum/visuals/2026/09/2026-09-525858-375-Uploaded-populum_visuals_2026_09_2026-09-525858-rsz_cartoon_image-140.png" width="375" height="343" visual="184008" alt="That's right congress do as I say" title="That's right congress do as I say">
That's right congress do as I say
(Image by James Neroda)   Details   DMCA

Eighteen States already have more registered Independent voters than either the Republican or Democratic parties. And although registered Independent voters don't believe either of the two primary parties truly represent their values nor support their rights, they have little choice but to vote with one of the primary parties to have their vote count at all.

18 States Independents majority
18 States Independents majority
(Image by independentvoterproject.org)   Details   DMCA

Source: independentvoterproject.org/voter-data

In today's world where Billionaires and Corporations dominate political donations, many ordinary voters feel their voice is no longer being heard in Washington. As members of the Silent Majority, Independents must speak through others to be heard in Washington. Adding Independent voters to the Democratic voting base will oust the current ruling party. Overnight 38 states would be led by the Democratic Party backed by Independent voters. On the Federal level those 38 States represent 459 electoral votes which in turn determine the potential number of Democratic representatives in our legislative branches and who becomes President in the next election.

TAKE ACTION: Independents, VOTE DEMOCRAT!

Summary Chart of Registered Voters by State
Summary Chart of Registered Voters by State
(Image by James Neroda)   Details   DMCA

Independents need to join forces with the Democrats to overturn the legislature and to end authoritarian rule. Send a message to both parties that Independents are not willing to be subjected to the Billionaire class, not willing to give up our rights, and not willing to enable a dictatorship. True Republicans can join the cause by either not voting or voting for alternative party candidates.

The Silent Majority are disgusted by the Republican sponsored expansion of Executive Powers, the diminished integrity of the Judicial branch, and the impotent Legislative branches that have created a corrupt, deceptive, and frequently harmful government. We must send Washington a clear message: the current ruling party must be ousted and held accountable for its actions:

-The Iran War -Rising Expenses and Debt -Authoritarian Militant Policing

-Destroying our Alliances -Weaponizing the Judicial Branch -Insider Trading

-Tariffs -Fraudulent Govt. Reporting -Jeopardizing Public Health

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Registered Independent, Non Partisan Voter. Retired Marketing Executive from the Semiconductor Industry Sector. Advocate for Free Speech and the Separation of Church and State.
Related Topic(s): Action Alerts; Action Pages; Independent; Independent Party; Independents Independent Voters; State, Add Tags

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A Call to Action: Independents Unite!

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