A Call For States to Elect Delegates for Article V Convention Pow Wow with Lakota Sioux at Pine ridge South Dakota

David McCullough's 2003 Auto on John Adams, is a very good read for these times. He was the one at Philly Convention who knew there was no working with England. It was out of the question for him! He also raised his son John Quincy to be a servant of his Country. Being from Massachusetts the book means much to me. I only happen to have been born in Quincy too.

I see no other way to clean house than for all States to Elect Delegates for an Article V Convention with the Lakota Sioux out at Pine Ridge South Dakota. Marty Stuart Badlands album about the Lakota has much to do with that thought. He has a line in Badlands, "I hear voices in the wind telling me the 2rd coming of the Red Man is closer than it has ever been." The Natives are reasonable Folks. Bet Natives would only want us to live closer as Brothers and closer to Mother Earth. Am sure switching towards Hemp Plastics and Fuel would be high on their to do list. Pine Ridge is the poorest County in the Whole United Sates.

We have been Firing Shots of Liberty with Thanks & Giving out of New England. (Since 911, NFL Patriots are proof that Great Spirits up above love NFL Football in New England.) Thanksgiving for being passed over 75+ years of war crimes of undeclared wars. Trying to Rekindle This Patriots Dream song of Arlo.

Let the Courts decide whether legal what Article V Convention came up with is legal. I've wanted a New New England for decades. Bet West Coast States would love that picture too.Texas State Constitution says they can leave the Union.. We know Boston doesn't need DC telling it what to do. Now, with the South so Gerrymandered by Religious Right, the South may need some DC help. My pick for Capital, with choice up to a vote, would be Bangor Maine. We got State National Guards. Bet regular Army in N.E. would join with us.

What we are after is a living wage with a lighter load to bare and a bigger piece of the pie. Alan Jackson sang it very well soon after 911. He has a song of about lighter loud and bigger piece of the pie. "That Would Be Alright." But in these Dire Times, we need Washington State's Troubadour Jim Page "Over Our Dead Bodies."

Here is a link to a work in progress blog of Article V Convention call. It has some good videos in it like Arlo's "Try to rekindle the Patriots Dreams." He has a lot of quotes of the Founders in it. Quotes on the Monetary System too. Ben Franklin did say the Revolution was fought of England taking away the Colonies rights to create their own Paper Script, not the tax on Tea.

