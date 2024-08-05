 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/5/24

A Call For States to Elect Delegates for Article V Convention Pow Wow with Lakota Sioux at Pine ridge South Dakota

By Michael Dewey

Michael Dewey
Massachusetts
(Image by Michael C Dewey)   Details   DMCA

David McCullough's 2003 Auto on John Adams, is a very good read for these times. He was the one at Philly Convention who knew there was no working with England. It was out of the question for him! He also raised his son John Quincy to be a servant of his Country. Being from Massachusetts the book means much to me. I only happen to have been born in Quincy too.

I see no other way to clean house than for all States to Elect Delegates for an Article V Convention with the Lakota Sioux out at Pine Ridge South Dakota. Marty Stuart Badlands album about the Lakota has much to do with that thought. He has a line in Badlands, "I hear voices in the wind telling me the 2rd coming of the Red Man is closer than it has ever been." The Natives are reasonable Folks. Bet Natives would only want us to live closer as Brothers and closer to Mother Earth. Am sure switching towards Hemp Plastics and Fuel would be high on their to do list. Pine Ridge is the poorest County in the Whole United Sates.

We have been Firing Shots of Liberty with Thanks & Giving out of New England. (Since 911, NFL Patriots are proof that Great Spirits up above love NFL Football in New England.) Thanksgiving for being passed over 75+ years of war crimes of undeclared wars. Trying to Rekindle This Patriots Dream song of Arlo.

Let the Courts decide whether legal what Article V Convention came up with is legal. I've wanted a New New England for decades. Bet West Coast States would love that picture too.Texas State Constitution says they can leave the Union.. We know Boston doesn't need DC telling it what to do. Now, with the South so Gerrymandered by Religious Right, the South may need some DC help. My pick for Capital, with choice up to a vote, would be Bangor Maine. We got State National Guards. Bet regular Army in N.E. would join with us.

What we are after is a living wage with a lighter load to bare and a bigger piece of the pie. Alan Jackson sang it very well soon after 911. He has a song of about lighter loud and bigger piece of the pie. "That Would Be Alright." But in these Dire Times, we need Washington State's Troubadour Jim Page "Over Our Dead Bodies."

Here is a link to a work in progress blog of Article V Convention call. It has some good videos in it like Arlo's "Try to rekindle the Patriots Dreams." He has a lot of quotes of the Founders in it. Quotes on the Monetary System too. Ben Franklin did say the Revolution was fought of England taking away the Colonies rights to create their own Paper Script, not the tax on Tea.

Firing Shots of Liberty with Thanks & Giving

In another life back in the 80s in my 20, had worked as IBEW Union Electrician in a good part of this land. And the Union Brothers taught me well about how things should work for the regular Folks.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Michael Dewey

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine

History records that the money changers have used every form of abuse, intrigue, deceit, and violent means possible to maintain their control over governments by controlling money and it's issuance." James Madison (1751-1836), President.

"There is no means of avoiding the final collapse of a boom brought about by credit expansion. The alternative is only whether the crisis should come sooner as the result of voluntary abandonment of further credit expansion, or later as a final and total catastrophe of the currency system involved." -Ludwig von Mises,1949

" What you do not make free will never grow. The idea that you can make others grow and help their growth, that you can direct and guide them, always retaining for your self the Freedom of the Teacher, is NONSENSE, a Dangerous LIE which has retarded the growth of millions and millions of Human Beings in the World. Let Man have the Light of Liberty. That is the only condition for growth...Loyalty to petrified opinion has never yet broke a chain or freed a Human Soul." -~Samuel Clemons

" As for the best leaders, the people do not notice them. When the best leader's work is accomplished, the people say, 'We did it ourselves!' " -- Lao Tzu, The Book of Tao

--
(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Me with Leominster home born local hero Johnny Appleseed. Being born in 1774 he was an answer to Geirge Washington's Paryer of who he thought the young Nation needed.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 5, 2024 at 1:50:07 PM

Author 0
