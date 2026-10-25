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A Big Fish in a Bigger Pond

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Carl Petersen
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"You can pay off Meta, you can't pay off me."

-- Macklemore, "Hind's Hall"


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Ed Sheeran is among the most commercially successful musicians on the planet. Spotify ranks him sixth among its most-streamed artists of all time, and he has sold more than 19 million concert tickets. His net worth is estimated at around $350 million. If financial success translates into influence, few artists would seem better positioned to stand their ground.

Yet all that success, wealth, and fame proved insufficient when he faced pressure from the billionaire class.

On Sheeran's current stadium tour, Macklemore wasn't just another opening act management selected. He and Sheeran had been friends for nearly 13 years, and Macklemore personally asked to join the LOOP tour. As Sheeran later explained, "Macklemore asked to join my tour last year, and I agreed, because I respect him as an artist."

Sheeran selected Macklemore knowing he was unlikely to leave politics at the door. "Hind's Hall" reached No. 7 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart and became a central part of Macklemore's live performances. Its lyrics directly criticize Israel's actions in Gaza, the same political position that would soon become central to the controversy over his place on the tour.

There is little reason to believe the video shown during Macklemore's performance surprised the tour's organizers. The footage of Gaza had become a recurring feature of his live shows, and stadium productions are not entirely spontaneous. They generally prepare, test, and queue video content before the show begins.

Yet when controversy erupted after Macklemore's first two LOOP Tour appearances, Sheeran ultimately allowed his friend to be removed from the lineup. Sheeran blamed the tour's promoter for making the decision, but fans were buying tickets to see him, not the promoter. He could have insisted that the tour would only proceed if the promoter honored his decision to include Macklemore on the tour. Instead, Sheeran was willing to continue the tour without his friend on the bill.

Canceling shows would have disappointed fans who had made plans to attend and put the livelihood of the tour's crew at risk. Still, there were other ways to address this without caving to the demands of the stadium owners and the promoter. It is admirable that Sheeran tried to forge a compromise, but when that failed, he could have issued his own ultimatum: let the tour continue with the lineup I put together, or I will make other arrangements to bring the show to my fans.

"The problem isn't the protests, it's what they're protesting"

- Macklemore, "Hind's Hall"

The controversy has gone beyond Macklemore's political position. Sheeran should not be faulted for declining to offer his opinion on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza; it is his right to keep politics out of his brand. However, when another artist was censored, he had a responsibility to step up. Instead, he chose to let the show go on, making him complicit in removing Macklemore from the platform he had given him.

In the aftermath of Macklemore's removal from the tour, Sheeran has emphasized that he gives his opening acts the freedom to "play a setlist of their choosing." This is an empty gesture if he stands down when others exert editorial control over those artists, especially when they lack his power to fight back.

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Carl Petersen is a proud father of five adult children, including two daughters on the severe end of the Autism spectrum. A passionate advocate for special education, he ran as a Green Party candidate for the LAUSD School Board. Renowned (more...)
 

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