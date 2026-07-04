 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/4/26  

8647 = Voting + Peaceful Activism

By   No comments

Curt Day
Message Curt Day
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

8647
8647
(Image by lnmezz)   Details   DMCA

86 is restaurant code for canceling or removing an order. Then again, I heard of one person who got confused and told the server to 69 an order. 47 refers to the 47th President of the U.S.A. And so, 8647 refers to removing the 47th President from office or at least diminishing his powers. Why should we consider such an action? It is because of his authoritarian direction and his exclusively transactional policies.

The right hand side of the equation is there to tell us the means for how to remove or decrease the powers of the 47th President. We must do it exclusively through voting and peaceful activism. Why must that be stated? It is because the variety of ways by which people can remove or diminish the powers of this President. Because the variety of those ways include violence, we need to be specific in how we should remove or reduce the powers of this President. And how we must perform this 8647 procedure must done be through peaceful means only.

With midterms coming up, we need to vote for the Democratic Party candidates. Not necessarily because we want to, I know that I don't want to vote for Democrats. It is because in a two-party system, voting for the other major party is the only way to weaken the hold of the party in power.

As for peaceful activism, it is activism that makes our call to reduce the powers of the current President as visible as possible to the general public. And there are a variety of ways to engage in peaceful activism. And I would add here that we must take the approach to activism that Martin Luther King Jr. did when he prohibited both external and internal violence. We all know about external violence as ways to protest and we must totally abstain from them. But we must also prohibit internal violence. That is the kind of violence that verbally expresses hatred or bitterness toward the President and his followers.

Another way of saying 8647 during the midterms is to vote in a way that we make Congress relevant again. Our current one-party government has made our Congress impotent in representing the people.

Rate It | View Ratings

Curt Day Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Curt Day is a religious Christian Fundamentalist as such was defined in the early 20th Century and politically leans toward Marx.
Related Topic(s): Peaceful Protest; Voting; Voting Results, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We Are Dehumanizing Society

Where Is The Beef Against Socialism?

What And What Not To Say To A Marine

A Few Good Problems With Conservative Values

Why I Hate "24"

Is Health Care A Right, Privilege, Or A Barometer?

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

No comments

 

Tell A Friend