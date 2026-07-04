

8647

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86 is restaurant code for canceling or removing an order. Then again, I heard of one person who got confused and told the server to 69 an order. 47 refers to the 47th President of the U.S.A. And so, 8647 refers to removing the 47th President from office or at least diminishing his powers. Why should we consider such an action? It is because of his authoritarian direction and his exclusively transactional policies.

The right hand side of the equation is there to tell us the means for how to remove or decrease the powers of the 47th President. We must do it exclusively through voting and peaceful activism. Why must that be stated? It is because the variety of ways by which people can remove or diminish the powers of this President. Because the variety of those ways include violence, we need to be specific in how we should remove or reduce the powers of this President. And how we must perform this 8647 procedure must done be through peaceful means only.

With midterms coming up, we need to vote for the Democratic Party candidates. Not necessarily because we want to, I know that I don't want to vote for Democrats. It is because in a two-party system, voting for the other major party is the only way to weaken the hold of the party in power.

As for peaceful activism, it is activism that makes our call to reduce the powers of the current President as visible as possible to the general public. And there are a variety of ways to engage in peaceful activism. And I would add here that we must take the approach to activism that Martin Luther King Jr. did when he prohibited both external and internal violence. We all know about external violence as ways to protest and we must totally abstain from them. But we must also prohibit internal violence. That is the kind of violence that verbally expresses hatred or bitterness toward the President and his followers.

Another way of saying 8647 during the midterms is to vote in a way that we make Congress relevant again. Our current one-party government has made our Congress impotent in representing the people.