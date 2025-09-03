 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H5'ed 9/3/25  

80th UNGA must act to stop regressive pushbacks against health and gender

By

Citizen News Service - CNS


SHOBHA SHUKLA CNS

World leaders at 80th UNGA must ensure that we deliver on SDG-3 (health) and SDG-5 (gender) and all other SDGs

(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

By committing to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 2015), all government leaders had promised health and wellbeing (SDG-3) and gender equality (SDG-5) by 2030 where no one is left behind. Two-thirds along the way in 2025, writing on the wall is clear: promises are not being kept.

Together, these 2 SDG goals (SDG-3 and SDG-5) are at the heart of the 2030 SDG's agenda. Without them, there can be no human development, no sustainable peace, and no economic transformation, said Benedicta Oyedayo Oyewole, Community Engagement and Partnership Lead, International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) Africa.

Rising anti-rights and anti-gender pushbacks along with conflicts, wars, invasions and genocides, have not only arrested the progress made on gender and health but also threatening to reverse (and reversing) some of the fragile gains made on health and gender.

We are not only majorly off track on health and gender but also governments have hardly prioritised them when it comes to political will, investment or integrated whole-of-government action.

A for accountability is missing in SDGs

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
