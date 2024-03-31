7 Negative and 15 positive items to read, share, and act per your interest *But first happy Easter to those who celebrate it based on the Western Calendar. The message of redemption and resurrection gives us hope for Palestine. And despite the horrors, we will have an activity for children at our garden with egg-hunt. Our children crave living.*

*Negative*

ITEM 1: Ecoside

ITEM 2: Over 2/3 of Jewish Israelis oppose humanitarian aid to Palestinians starving in Gaza

ITEM 3: The Plight of Al-Shifa hospital, staff and patients:

Israeli army executed 13 children at Al-Shifa hospital

With the hospital rooms breaking up around them: we are at Al-Shifa Hospital now

In Gaza, the west is enabling the most transparent genocide in human history

URGENT appeal from Dr. Mads Gilbert

ITEM 4: US to send more bombs and jets to Israel to kill civilians

ITEM 5: Israel's attack on US Universities

ITEM 6: Israel's Trojan horse: The temporary pier being built on the Mediterranean coast of Gaza is not there to alleviate the famine, but to herd Palestinians onto ships and into permanent exile

ITEM 7:

Countries and companies ensuring fuel supply so the genocide continues

Global energy embargo to end the genocide

*Positive (people are acting and making a difference)*

ITEM 1: April 15 action for Palestine

ITEM 2: Information from US Veterans about US military activities including in support of the Israeli genocide

ITEM 3: Israel is in contempt of the ICJ so the ICJ has issued a new ruling to Israel.

ITEM 4: UK grants asylum for Palestinian citizen of Israel. Important precedent that established Israel is a racist apartheid state that discriminates against indigeneous people

ITEM 5: Brave protesters block entrance of US warship that was to head to aid the genocide

ITEM 6: Majority of US citizens disapprove of Israeli actions in Gaza

ITEM 7: Direct action success

ITEM 8: UN Human rights council report on the genocide

ITEM 9: NY state/NYC voters can vote with a blank ballot to send message to Washington.

ITEM 10:

NYT retracts claim of 'Hamas rape' on Oct 7

Leaked lobby presentation urges US officials to justify genocide with Hamas rape claims

ITEM 11: The amazing work of forensic architecture with evidence of genocide, ecoside and healthcare destruction

ITEM 12: I continue to give 4 talks on average every week (this will accelerate in my upcoming trip to Australia and New Zealand). Below are two recordings.

Voices from the Holy Land on apartheid and water issues.

Community Church of Boston hybrid (in person/online) updating the situation here in Palestine but others also do (hundreds of talks).

Here is a good one from Norman Finkelstein on why the March of Return did not work

ITEM 13: The Guardian did a good research including visuals on the Israeli induced famine.

ITEM 14: Break the siege on Gaza. Join the ships

ITEM 15: Mass die-in held in San Sabastian, Spain to stop the genocide

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute