OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/31/24

7 Negative and 15 positive items to read, share, and act per your interest

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus

7 Negative and 15 positive items to read, share, and act per your interest *But first happy Easter to those who celebrate it based on the Western Calendar. The message of redemption and resurrection gives us hope for Palestine. And despite the horrors, we will have an activity for children at our garden with egg-hunt. Our children crave living.*

*Negative*

ITEM 1: Ecoside

ITEM 2: Over 2/3 of Jewish Israelis oppose humanitarian aid to Palestinians starving in Gaza

ITEM 3: The Plight of Al-Shifa hospital, staff and patients:

  • Israeli army executed 13 children at Al-Shifa hospital
  • With the hospital rooms breaking up around them: we are at Al-Shifa Hospital now
  • In Gaza, the west is enabling the most transparent genocide in human history
  • URGENT appeal from Dr. Mads Gilbert

ITEM 4: US to send more bombs and jets to Israel to kill civilians

ITEM 5: Israel's attack on US Universities

ITEM 6: Israel's Trojan horse: The temporary pier being built on the Mediterranean coast of Gaza is not there to alleviate the famine, but to herd Palestinians onto ships and into permanent exile

ITEM 7:

*Positive (people are acting and making a difference)*

ITEM 1: April 15 action for Palestine

ITEM 2: Information from US Veterans about US military activities including in support of the Israeli genocide

ITEM 3: Israel is in contempt of the ICJ so the ICJ has issued a new ruling to Israel.

ITEM 4: UK grants asylum for Palestinian citizen of Israel. Important precedent that established Israel is a racist apartheid state that discriminates against indigeneous people

ITEM 5: Brave protesters block entrance of US warship that was to head to aid the genocide

ITEM 6: Majority of US citizens disapprove of Israeli actions in Gaza

ITEM 7: Direct action success

ITEM 8: UN Human rights council report on the genocide

ITEM 9: NY state/NYC voters can vote with a blank ballot to send message to Washington.

ITEM 10:

  • NYT retracts claim of 'Hamas rape' on Oct 7
  • Leaked lobby presentation urges US officials to justify genocide with Hamas rape claims

ITEM 11: The amazing work of forensic architecture with evidence of genocide, ecoside and healthcare destruction

ITEM 12: I continue to give 4 talks on average every week (this will accelerate in my upcoming trip to Australia and New Zealand). Below are two recordings.

  • Voices from the Holy Land on apartheid and water issues.
  • Community Church of Boston hybrid (in person/online) updating the situation here in Palestine but others also do (hundreds of talks).
  • Here is a good one from Norman Finkelstein on why the March of Return did not work

ITEM 13: The Guardian did a good research including visuals on the Israeli induced famine.

ITEM 14: Break the siege on Gaza. Join the ships

ITEM 15: Mass die-in held in San Sabastian, Spain to stop the genocide

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute

Peter Barus


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Peter Barus

Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

If you don't know, your not complicit, right? Wrong.

Now our government is protecting us from complicity, by hiding continuous military shipments to Israel.

And in a bizarre innovative twist, investments that take into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns are being investigated for violating antitrust laws: Republicans have introduced bills in state legislatures to limit state bodies from working with financial firms that promote socially responsible investments.

This would seem to include boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS), as well as mainstream firms like CREDO, which would likely get tangled in the courts for years if this plays out. But just defining terms so as to stuff them into some semblance of an antitrust violation is going to be a feeding frenzy for lawyers.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 31, 2024 at 10:39:34 AM

Author 0
