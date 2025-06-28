 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/28/25

630 days: >15 important items gathered in the past 4 days

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH
15 important items gathered in the past 4 days (but read only the ones that interest you)

The ceasefire between Israeli regime and Iran should not distract us from the ongoing extermination (genocide/holocaust) of the people of the Gaza Strip that has been ongoing for 630 days. My friend Islam has a son that went yesterday to get a sack of flour from the "death traps" and he is now in critical condition in a barely functioning hospital. Haaretz (Israeli newspaper) reports that Israeli officers and soldiers admit they received orders to shoot to kill unarmed starved Gazan civilians, children and women at "GHF hubs" (so far hundreds wo tried to get aid were killed). If my friend's son survives he will be lucky as thousands of others are killed and even burned alive in their tents (half of them children). Watch:

Recent study estimating the population dropped by 377,000 in Gaza!!!!!!!!! A street in Gaza, a map of dreams, and the people desperate to live: Gaza City's main high street has been destroyed but Palestinian memories of life before the ongoing Israeli assault survive. As those in Gaza face bombing, starvation and miserable living conditions, here's how they try to hold both the past and the present in their minds.

How Zionists treated foreigners visiting the Holy Land. Examples.

230 Journalists were murdered in the Gaza strip to silence voices and images coming out. That is more than killed in all wars that happened in he 20th century combined. On good news and despite zionist pressure, Bisan Odeh from Gaza won an Emmy award. I had shared her videos reporting facts on the ground. Here is a rare video where she gives opinion/thoughts.

Sumud in a documentary about life here in the West Bank

Belarus Zionist "Israeli" soldier in Russia. He sees a young Iranian family. He literally tries to KILL the kid. Proof of what IsraHell has been doing. Training men to KILL children! Look how he knocks the kid out"he was trained to do it, specifically to kill children.

Last two issues focused on refugees

Who are "Israeli leaders"? Sample.

A game-changer for US politics: Mambani wins the primary and will become next mayor of New York City and Zionists are in a panic mode writing all sorts of nonsense as usual claiming "anti-semtism" and that they represent and defend Jews (BTW many Jews who voted voted for Mambani) (the Zionist local rag) and this is monumental and is really good news. Here is Peter Beinart on why

Welcome to AmeriKKKa: this is not Israeli military attacking civilians though the Israeli military trains US officers. How Zionism is a perversion of Judaism by the brilliant Yaakov Shapiro (7 minutes).

After years of Palestinian Christians and their allies urging the WCC to speak clearly about the suffering of the Palestinian people, the reality of apartheid, and calling for the end of the occupation and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza, the Central Committee of the World Council of Churches (meeting in South Africa) has issued this.

Stop the genocide statement from Bandung Spirit.

Voices worth listening to:

Even Israeli peace activists are assaulted and injured by settlers

And animals hate the Zionist flag:

Stay Humane, ACT to keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

