6-months since the Minab bombing: My dreamtime walk-about





In my dreaming,

On the 6-month observance

Of the American bombing of the girl's school in Minab,

I decide to walk-about my land of birth.

I realize I need to go to Washington DC.

I fly south 450 miles.

There is the seat of government below me

Clustered around the National Mall,

But I can't see it clearly.

It is blurry,

But it isn't my dreaming eyes that are blurring,

Because I can turn 180 degrees

And I can see my way back to my home in Vermont

In perfect detail.

I descend to the Pentagon,

A huge blurry mass.

I lay a purple aster on the steps of the Metro Entrance,

Saying a prayer for the girls who died in Minab

When their school, Shajareh Tayyiba, was hit.

(The name of their school means

The Tree of Tayyiba,

That is, the good or pure tree of unshakeable faith.)

I also say a prayer for everyone who works in the Pentagon

Because their lives must be blurry.

I head for a beach where I end my walkabout

Staring far out to sea.