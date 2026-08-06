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54 months to end AIDS and TB: Communities say "Trust us to lead or miss the target"

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Communities say: Trust us to lead or miss the target
Communities say: Trust us to lead or miss the target
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From India to Eswatini, Kenya to Georgia, Nepal to South Africa, people living with HIV and TB survivors warn that slogans and declarations alone will not deliver the 2030 goals. Only real people power, funding and partnership will.

With just 54 months left until the global deadline to end AIDS and TB, community leaders from more than a dozen countries delivered a blunt message: nothing will change if people living with HIV remain mere consultees. They must be trusted to design, deliver and drive the response.

The warning came during the Naresh Yadav Memorial PLHIV Leadership Summit, part of the AIDS 2026 Affiliated Independent Event organised by National Coalition of People living with HIV in India (NCPI+), Global Network of People living with HIV (GNP+), CNS and partners around the 26th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2026).

2030 is not just a date

"2030 is not just a date," said Leadership Summit Chairperson Manoj Pardeshi who co-founded National Coalition of People Living with HIV in India (NCPI+). "By 2030 we have globally aimed to end and eliminate a number of diseases. So my question is: is it possible? and if yes, then how?"

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Related Topic(s): AIDS-Coordinator; Aids; Misdiagnosis; Misogynism; Misogyny, Add Tags

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