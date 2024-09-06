5 Things the United States Needs to Abolish to Make a Better World

To create the best possible world for future generations, we need to maximize freedom, democracy, and fairness in every nation. In the United States, we need to work to abolish the US Constitution, Zionism, US Imperialism, the public schools, and the Federal Reserve. That's a tall order, but that's what has to be done. We need to abolish these 5 things to prevent a prison-planet dictatorship, a nuclear holocaust, or World War III.





It has been said that identifying a problem correctly is the most important aspect in solving it. If US voters largely agreed that we should abolish these 5 things, it could make a huge difference in the world.





In a previous article I discussed why and how we should abolish the US Constitution. Essentially I argued that if our goal is to maximize freedom, democracy, and fairness, we need to equally empower the 7 largest national political parties that would be proportionately represented in a unicameral legislature. I advocate abolishing the US Senate because how democratic is it that Wyoming and California have the same number of senators when California's population is so much larger. But to have a unicameral legislature would require that we have a Constitutional Convention to create a new US Constitution.





In that previous article, I show how we could have a constitutional convention in an orderly, fair, and democratic way. Three years after every presidential election, the American people could vote to decide if they want a constitutional convention. If they say yes, then it would start an 8-month timeline to create a new constitution that would be completed in time before the next regularly scheduled presidential election held in November. This policy makes a very smooth transition from one constitutional government to the next. In my previous article, I also shared a link to my Third Constitution of the United States. It is called the Third Constitution after the Articles of Confederation and our current constitution. New laws and amendments are easier to pass under the Third Constitution, and its Article XVII shows how it can be democratically abolished when the people are ready for the Fourth Constitution.





One recommendation I make in Article XVI of the Third Constitution is a proposal and option for state governments (below the federal government) to be reorganized or rebuilt from the bottom-up, starting with the elementary school district (or voting precinct level) up to the township level, up to the county level, and finally up to the state level of government. This policy is called the Elementary School District Empowerment System: Reorganizing State Governments from the Bottom-Up.





The love of God and self-love come first, then love for our partner, our family, the neighbors, the block club, the elementary school district, the township, county, state, and national government-in that order. If we rebuild the world from the bottom-up, our deepest concerns and loyalties will be those closest to our home. State governments could be empowered from the-bottom-up instead of from the top-down.





Abolishing Zionism and US imperialism are probably the 2 most important ways to bring healing and peace to this planet. The United States needs to just defend its borders, and not intervene in the affairs of other nations. If the US would start dismantling its empire with a desire to help those nations it previously exploited or harmed, it would cause other nations to have a change of heart also, and they too would start reducing their military spending and nuclear stockpiles.

What has been the greatest obstacle to achieving world peace since 1948? The Zionist State of Israel, supported and financed by the United States.





Today it is very unfortunate and unfair that many talking heads are saying that anyone who opposes Zionism is antisemitic, and nothing could be further from the truth. And the vast majority of the heroic student protesters are opposing Israel's genocide in Gaza, and they're not supporting Hamas.





Moreover, the demonstrators are not financed by Iran. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his recent speech before both Houses of Congress referred to the protesters as "useful idiots of Iran." Netanyahu received no less than 58 standing ovations, which is a tragedy in and of itself. And here is another tragedy:





Day 335 of Israeli Genocide in Gaza: 40,878 killed, 94,454 injured since October 7, 2023







In the Nakba that took place in 1948, 750,000 Palestinians were forcefully displaced from their homes and pushed into refugee camps in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and neighboring countries. The catastrophe continues today affecting more than 12 million Palestinians who still remain stateless.





A secular, one-state solution for Palestine-Israel would be a lot better than a two-state solution because a two-state solution would allow Zionism and US imperialism in the region to continue. Zionist Israel serves as the Middle East base and headquarters for the US empire. Hamas would also continue if there was a two-state solution, but with a secular, one-state solution-Jews, Muslims, and Christians would all have equal rights.





The Jewish Zionist State of Israel was created in 1948 in Palestine where the vast majority of people living there were Palestinians. Palestinian Arabs, Jews, and Christians got along just fine in Palestine until Zionist Jews started emerging on the scene as new immigrants. The Zionist Jews gradually and systematically took over Palestine, displacing and eliminating the existing Arab Muslims through a process of ethnic cleansing.





The Zionist Jews in Israel are treating the Palestinians in a way similar to the way the Nazis treated the Jews and other groups they wanted to liquidate. Could this be generational trauma that passes from one generation to the next? It is interesting that the lives of 12 million Arab Muslims in Palestine have been dehumanized and traumatized, and 12 million people, including 6 million Jews, were traumatized and killed during the Nazi Holocaust.





Today the Zionist Israeli Jews, supported and financed by the United States, are committing a genocide in Gaza that future generations will look back on the way we now look back on the Nazi Holocaust.





Having seriously considered the best arguments for and against Zionism, I believe Zionism is evil. Contrary to what some Christians believe, I don't believe a loving God would support Zionism. My website World Without Empire . com has several articles and videos for and against Zionism.





There is a way to open every heart including our own. There is a source of goodness and creativity in each of us, but sometimes it's buried under the traumatic experiences of a lifetime. Each individual grows from a narrow, egocentric point of view toward seeing things from ever-more encompassing perspectives. When we, and others who share the planet with us, become self-actualized, we express our full potential. Psychologist Abraham Maslow, known for his research on the hierarchy of human needs, talked before he died about ego-transcendence being a higher state than self-actualization.





Mindfulness Meditation can create states of love, joy, insight, rapture, and inner peace, and it is being used in prisons through the Prison Mindfulness Institute. When someone met the Buddha in a forest, he asked, what are you, not who are you? The Buddha apparently appeared to be like an angel or an exalted being at peace with himself and the world, and no doubt the same was true with Jesus.





We have been lied to about so many things. Now researchers are providing empirical proof that psychedelic-assisted therapy is one of the best ways to help people who are suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). An increasing number of people now believe that, if taken with the right motives or mindset in a therapeutic environment, psychedelics like ayahuasca and peyote can provide deep personal insight and healing.





Biodegradable Cannabis/Hemp/Marijuana (also click here) is the most versatile plant on Mother Earth for industrial, medical, agricultural, and recreational purposes. Some believe the herb is a gift from God, but the plant was outlawed in 1937 when two major corporations--Hearst and Dupont--used yellow journalism, lies, and disinformation to convince the federal legislature to outlaw hemp and marijuana.





Reading the early, classic book-The Emperor Wears No Clothes: The Authoritative Historical Record of the Cannabis Plant, Marijuana Prohibition, & How Hemp Can Still Save the World-I became convinced that it has been a tragic loss for humanity that for the last 87 years the most versatile plant on earth became criminalized (and still is in many places). It happened because powerful tycoons could make greater profits if "the Devil's weed" were made and kept illegal. Every nation of the world should promote, and not prohibit, the many uses of biodegradable Cannabis/Hemp/Marijuana.





Regarding imperialism, the late John Pilger expresses my sentiments as stated in this article: "In my lifetime, the United States has overthrown or attempted to overthrow more than 50 governments, mostly democracies. It has interfered in democratic elections in 30 countries. It has dropped bombs on the people of 30 countries, most of them poor and defenseless. It has attempted to murder the leaders of 50 countries. It has fought to suppress liberation movements in 20 countries." Today both Republicans and Democrats support an interventionist foreign policy, contrary to what our founding fathers advised.

The US Constitution does not say anything about implementing public schools. Considering all the current disagreements about the public schools, the best solution is just eliminate them altogether. That would be much better than the voucher plan or having more "school choice," managed by the State. Throughout my teaching career, I advocated neighborhood control of neighborhood public schools, but now in my retirement I would say, if we want to create a more educated society in today's world of the internet, then we need to abolish the public schools and compulsory education. We need to inspire children, not compel them to learn.





John Taylor Gatto strongly opposed the public schools, yet he was twice voted New York's best teacher-of-the-year. In this video, he tells about how he discovered the "Six Purposes [or Functions] of Schooling," as laid down in 1917. "The first is the adjustive function: Schools are to establish fixed habits of reaction to authority!" None of the 6 purposes stated that students should learn how to learn or how and why we should question authority. If you click on the 12-minute video link in this paragraph, you will discover that the other 5 purposes of schooling as established in 1917 are almost as appalling as the first. John Taylor Gatto's educational philosophy is expressed in other videos listed below under Sources.





Eliminating the public schools would dramatically reduce taxes and put a greater burden on parents, but it is better to turn such matters over to the free market than to have the government get involved. If the government just gave money to parents for their children's education with no strings attached, unscrupulous individuals could take advantage of that policy. Having loving and educated parents who love each other is the best thing a child can have in this world. Let us explore ways to create that without succumbing to a government's agenda.





Let us think globally, and act locally to maximize local intentional community and local self-determination. Let us seek ways to reduce, not increase, hierarchy in human society.





Vandana Shiva in her book Oneness vs the 1% discusses the disempowerment of ordinary people and how breaking free of the 1% is a democratic, economic, and ecological necessity.





There was an emperor named Asoka in the third century BCE India who converted to Buddhism and then renounced his war-like ways. He helped usher in an era of greater cultural harmony and peace that extended to animals by promoting vegetarianism and an extensive network of animal-care facilities, as reported by Dr Will Tuttle, editor of the book Buddhism & Veganism and author of The World Peace Diet. Veganism is valuable for ethical, ecological, and health reasons.





In this video, Dr Samantha Bailey tells why she stopped practicing allopathic medicine and adopted the terrain model of health and disease instead of the germ theory. What really makes us ill and healthy? Dr Sam Bailey and a growing number of other physicians, microbiologists, and ex-virologists, argue that contagious diseases have never been proven to exist, contrary to what most of us have been led to believe.

The fifth thing our nation needs to abolish is the Federal Reserve in order to create public banking.





Abolishing the US Constitution, Zionism, US imperialism, the public schools, and the Federal Reserve are the 5 most important ways to maximize freedom, democracy, and fairness in order to create a better world. I am not sure what kind of government we would have in the United States if the 7 largest national political parties were equally empowered and proportionately represented, but I would certainly love to find out. The ideal constitution and government would maximize freedom, democracy, and fairness. A government structure that encourages open and inclusive dialogue would be the opposite of a government enforcing censorship.





Only empowered everyday people-not billionaires, technocrats, and oligarchs-can heal this earth. Power to the People! There is a way to open every heart including our own. We can't hide our gifts in a basket. There is a fountain of love and creativity in each one of us.





Roger Copple retired in 2010 at the age of 60. As a high school special education teacher, he taught algebra, English, and history, and as a general education teacher he taught mostly 3rd grade. The 4 main things Roger is currently interested in are anarchism, Natural Law, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and stopping the genocide in Gaza. Roger lives in Gulfport, Florida.

World Without Empire . com is his website.