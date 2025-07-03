Philip Levine refused to fight in Korea

Because there wasn't anyone he knew there

That he "wanted to hurt",

Also he had "something else to do -

Write poetry".

The government sent him to a psychiatrist

Who classified him 4 F Psychotic.

That satisfied them.

It was beneath them to pester a man

Who was useless and mad.

Unwilling to hurt people you don't know

Makes a bad soldier!

After his diagnosis

He won the Pulitzer Prize

And published over 20 books

None of which any government would have any use for.

Here is something he wrote:

". . .the river sliding along its banks, darker now than the sky descending a last time to scatter its diamonds into these black waters that contain the day that passed, the night to come."

(That came straight from Philp Levine's psychotic brain.)

May we all be diagnosed 4F Psychotic.

So we can get on

With that "something else" we have to do.