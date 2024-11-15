4.) Green & Gold Reciprocity Agreement: A Proposal for the Green and Libertarian Parties to Form an Alliance

Green & Gold Reciprocity Agreement:

A Proposal for the Green and Libertarian Parties to Form an Alliance

#GnG_Reciprocity

A proposal for the Green and Libertarian Parties to form an alliance whereby the presidential running mate of each reciprocal party has the endorsement of the other (more #Details below).

In this way, both parties benefit from the other's gain, which promotes synergy and solidarity. A similar technique using different methods has already been implemented and mastered by the #EstablishMent #UniParty, and it makes for an effective tactic of [political] leverage.

In essence, the concept is really quite simple: create unity between the left and right identities of a particular economic class, to the economic benefit of said class.

In practice, this is no simple task, and it requires years, even decades of strategic planning. Shedding light on the #Monumentous task ahead is not meant to discourage but to encourage.

Rome did not fall in a single day. Neither did Babylon. And neither shall the global neoliberal order.

#NewSpiritualOrder!

#Details - the precise agreement does not need to be set in stone at this point in time, but the basic strategy is as follows:

Every four years, a Green Party running mate with the endorsement of the Libertarian Party would be selected in an agreement reached by both parties beforehand.

Likewise, every four years, a Libertarian running mate with the endorsement of the Green Party would be selected in an agreement reached by both parties beforehand.

Article II of the United States Constitution and the 12th Amendment do not lay out any restrictions regarding party affiliation. But the Electoral College could be an #Obstacle to this strategy if it's a tight race and the presidential and vice-presidential candidates happen to #Reside in the same state.

Another possible way to have a running mate with the endorsement of the reciprocal party would be to select a runner-up from the other party's primary race. However, this option might not allow the running mates to change their party affiliation if it is strategically or legally necessary to do so.

On the other hand, if party affiliation does matter with regard to the Electoral College, having pre-selected candidates would provide the opportunity for the vice-presidential candidates to temporarily change their party affiliation accordingly.

So who would these pre-selected, endorsed candidates be? One viable option would be well-known nominees from previous elections, people who already have name recognition (e.g., Gary Johnson for a Green Party nominee's running mate - or Ralph Nader for a Libertarian nominee's running mate)

Under this proposal, the Green Party nominee and the Libertarian Party nominee can each maintain their own respective campaigns while being checked by the considerations of the other side, thus strengthening their own message to prospective voters in the process. Additionally, having running mates with name recognition would be an immense tactical advantage.

Finally, it doesn't really matter if a Green or Libertarian candidate never even wins a presidential election.

If the Green and Gold Reciprocity Agreement results in minimal electoral gains for either or both parties, and the #UniParty perceives these gains as a potential threat to its own existence"

"then the #UniParty will capitulate to the demands of the working class.

It's as simple as that. It's about leverage.

None of us has the power to do this on our own, but if we #UniteInSpite of the #PartisanDivide"

"we will be rewarded with the #Leverage needed to cast the #Neoliberal order aside,

"the #Leverage needed to emancipate us from the tyrannical exploitation of the oppressive #UniParty.

