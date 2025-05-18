 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 5/18/25

3rd Report From Rome: Some Reservations about Leo XIV's Papal Inauguration

Habemus Papam - Pope Leo XIV
Habemus Papam - Pope Leo XIV
(Image by Catholic Church (England and Wales) from flickr)   Details   DMCA

[What follows is the 3rd installment describing a wonderfully synchronic event that coincided with my wife Peggy's and my visit to Rome to spend three weeks with my son and his family there. The visit just happened to coincide with the elevation of fellow Chicagoan Robert (Fr. Bob) Prevost to the papal throne. Today's account is about Pope Leo's inauguration. You can find the other two installments here and here.]

Peggy and I got up early this morning - 5:00. Our intention was to get to St. Peter's Square in time to secure seats for Pope Leo's inauguration which would begin at 10:00.

However, our ride to the basilica was half an hour late. That meant we didn't get seats.

And though we were able to situate ourselves much closer to the center of action than we did a week ago for the introduction of the new pope, our late arrival left us standing in the increasingly hot sun from 7:00 till noon.

It was worth it though. It gave me plenty of time to observe and reflect on the thousands upon thousands of faithful and simply curious who filled the Square and about a mile of the Via Conciliazione - the broad avenue that extends from the basilica's piazza towards the Castel Sant' Angelo.)

The Ceremony

In the meantime, all of us were inspired by the St. Peter's Basilica choir and their transcendent renditions of Catholic choral classics like "Christus Vincit" and "Salve Regina." We also ended up praying the five Glorious Mysteries of the rosary in Latin (viz., (1) the Resurrection, (2) the Ascension, (3) the Descent of the Holy Spirit on the Apostles, (4) the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin into Heaven, and (5) Her Crowning as Queen of Heaven and Earth). I was surprised how easily the Latin came back to me.

The whole thing and what followed was made visible for everyone on perhaps 20 huge jumbotrons located strategically throughout the entire venue.

Then about 9:30 Pope Leo arrived. He was standing in the back of his popemobile smiling and giving his blessing to the adoring crowds as the vehicle drove around St. Peter's square and down the length of the Via Conciliazione. He passed very close to the place Peggy, our Roman host, and I were standing. The crowd's enthusiasm, shouts, and applause made it all quite thrilling.

At 10:00 right on the dot, the ceremony began. Everyone in the crowd had been given memorial booklets with the texts of every hymn, litany, and prayer, along with brief descriptions of ceremonies like the bestowal of the papal ring and other signs of papal authority. Texts (including the pope's homily) were also projected on those large screens. So, it was all quite easy to follow and understand.

The center of it all was the papal Mass, with Leo the celebrant, while various members of the clergy and laity handled the biblical readings and some of the prayers in Latin, Italian, Spanish, English, and Greek.

At communion time, a whole army of priests (perhaps 50 or more) dressed in black cassocks and white surplices processed to various stations throughout the crowd to distribute the "hosts" that Catholics believe are the very body of the risen Christ. I noticed how some recipients received the wafer on their tongues, others in their hands. One priest close to me refused to place the host in extended palms. He repeatedly insisted on laying the host on the recipient's tongue. The priest who gave me communion placed the wafer reverently in my hand with the traditional words, "The body of Christ."

"Amen," I replied. (I hadn't received Catholic communion in years.)

All that describes the surface level of my experience this morning. But what did I really see and hear? Let me respond at three levels, one inspirational, one historical, and one political.

Evaluation

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
 

5 people are discussing this page, with 10 comments  Post Comment

  New Content

For all their beauty and rich symbolism, events like the papal inauguration risk underlining the moral impotence and irrelevance of a church turned into a museum piece.

Submitted on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 4:58:59 PM

Peter Barus

  New Content

Thanks for this succinct but non-superficial analysis. We can always rely on your honest and courageous interpretations of matters few are so well-positioned to understand.

Submitted on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 7:02:34 PM

Indent
Reply to Peter Barus:   New Content

Thanks, Peter. I hope I'm not being too hard on the new man.

Submitted on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 12:25:04 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

  New Content

Like your other friends and family, I also feel that this ceremony was not the time for him to get political, I think it is importand for him to be sturdily installed first...but I feel good vibes from him, I don't think a week will go by before he jumps in, just wait! And thanks for the report!

You're right about the Catholic church, that bar is pretty low, but I like this guy. I think he's gonna change things. He's got a heavy yoke to pull, but as they say, even those who limp go not backward.

Submitted on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 12:07:36 AM

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Of course, you and my family may well be right, Meryl Ann. I notice in the National Catholic Reporter that Leo met for 45 minutes with Vance and Rubio while they were in Rome. There was no detailed readout. Who knows what was said? That's the way diplomacy works at high levels. Let's hope for the best.

Submitted on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 12:23:26 PM

Meredith Ramsay

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Meryl Ann, if I understand you correctly, you anticipate a strong statement from Pope Leo against Israel's genocide in Gaza, now that he's been safely installed by the Vatican. I agree with you there. I have that much confidence in him. Where we differ, though, is on what is political. It is Leo's failure to condemn the genocide in his inaugural speech that I see as political.To have spoken out then, would have been divisive. But Jesus himself was divisive. If Leo had done so, I think that would have been Christ-like.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 9:44:38 AM

Reply to Meredith Ramsay:   New Content

Once again, Meredith, (as with your words about synchronicity), you give words to the feelings underlying my expression of disappointment in Pope Leo's Sunday homily.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 10:37:00 AM

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Mike, does that mean you agree that Jesus was divisive?

Submitted on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 10:45:50 AM

Anton Grambihler

  New Content

My understanding is that Pope Francis was the first American-born Pope (South America).

Many people say that Pope Leo XIV is the first American-born Pope (North America).

Which of these are correct?

Submitted on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8:54:37 PM

Reply to Anton Grambihler:   New Content

You're right, Anton, Leo is the 2nd "American Pope." His similarity to Francis (the first American pope) is underlined by the fact that Leo is also a Peruvian citizen and holder of a Peruvian passport

Submitted on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 10:39:06 AM

