2nd Report From Rome: Will Leo Show The Courage of Bishop Budde?



.Have Mercy.: Watch Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde's Sermon Challenging Trump at Inaugural Service Support our work: democracynow.org/donat e/sm-desc-yt On Tuesday, Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde gave the ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Democracy Now!) Details DMCA



Tomorrow morning at 6:00, Peggy and I will drive to Vatican Square with some new Roman friends to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV. The ceremony will begin at 10:00. That means we'll be there four hours ahead of time. The attempt to secure good seats promises a long morning.

As you may recall, what Carl Jung called "synchronicity" has brought us to Rome at this precise time. Our ostensible purpose for being here was simply to spend three weeks with our son, daughter-in-law, and three small granddaughters (ages 5, 3, and 1). We wanted to spend as much time as possible getting to know the girls, whose parents' foreign employment patterns would otherwise make that far more complicated.

However, my real synchronic purpose for being here, I'm convinced, is to reconnect me with my deep Catholic roots for purposes of final evaluation before transition into Life's next dimension.

With that process in mind and at the age of 84, I feel overwhelmed by Rome's beauty - its tree-lined streets, omnipresent sidewalk cafes, its lavish fountains, statuary, Renaissance paintings and churches, its operas and ballets. Today all that seems even more wonderful than it did more than half a century ago when I spent five years here (1967-'72) getting my doctoral degree in moral theology.

Those were magic years for me, when after spending my teenage and early adult years in a seminary hothouse, I finally began waking up to the real world. It all shook me to the core.

And here I'm not just thinking of personal growth experiences, but of the dawning of political awareness about the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, Women's Liberation, and of Liberation Theology which I've come to understand as "critical faith theory." (By that last phrase I mean understanding the way Christianity has been used by western colonial powers to enslave, brainwash, and justify repeated exterminations of Muslims, "witches," Native Americans, kidnapped Africans, and colonized people across the planet.)

Along those lines, being here in Rome during the ongoing holocaust in Gaza makes me think of Pope Pius XII's virtual silence on the Jewish Holocaust in the 1930s and '40s. It has me wondering if Leo XIV will follow in his shameful footsteps.

I mean, the new pope will have a golden opportunity to confront his fellow American Catholics undeniably responsible for the ongoing slaughter in Palestine. I'm referring to J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and possibly Joe Biden. It's as if during the Jewish Holocaust, Pius XII had the chance to publicly confront Hitler or Goering.

Will Leo use this golden opportunity to call them (and the absent Mr. Trump) to task the way the courageous Episcopal bishop Mariann Edgar Budde did when presented with a similar opportunity in the early days of the Trump administration? Recall that as the episcopal leader of 40,000 congregants in the D.C. area, Bishop Budde had Trump and Vance squirming in their seats as she pled for mercy on behalf of the immigrants, refugees, Palestinians, and others whom those key members of her audience show every evidence of despising.

Will the papal leader of 1.2 billion Catholics show similar courage tomorrow? Or will he take refuge in "safe" generalities, "diplomatic" bromides, and empty platitudes about "peace," justice, and mercy?

My guess is that it will be the latter. But we'll see.