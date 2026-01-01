2026: A New Year



New Year's Resolution Coasters by Lucky Bee Press

(Image by BazaarBizarreSF from flickr) Details DMCA



Ah, the fresh, clean New Year-- what an opportunity to start again. And goodness knows, we need a fresh start. 2025 has been like a bad dream, not unlike Scrooge's preview of what life would become if he refused to change his ways. It showed us what could be irrevocably lost-- and, just as importantly, what could still be changed to shape a far more hopeful future.

In that sense, 2025 has given us a stark view of what life in these United States may become if we do not change our ways-- if we fail to accept the responsibilities of citizenship in a democracy. As with Scrooge, this is ultimately about personal responsibility. He had a choice, and so do we.

We can accept the world presented to us in 2025-- one shaped by Project 2025's vision of this nation-- and resign ourselves to that as our new reality. Or we can choose a different America: one that does more than give lip service to democracy, one that lives it day by day. That choice demands a citizenry willing to sacrifice whatever is necessary to preserve this nation in its intended form-- as a democracy.

So, as the New Year begins, let it be resolved that we will work to reestablish democracy in this nation, and reject all efforts to replace it with anything less than the real thing.