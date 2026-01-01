 
2026: A New Year

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   3 comments, 2 series

Bob Passi
New Year's Resolution Coasters by Lucky Bee Press
New Year's Resolution Coasters by Lucky Bee Press
(Image by BazaarBizarreSF from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Ah, the fresh, clean New Year-- what an opportunity to start again. And goodness knows, we need a fresh start. 2025 has been like a bad dream, not unlike Scrooge's preview of what life would become if he refused to change his ways. It showed us what could be irrevocably lost-- and, just as importantly, what could still be changed to shape a far more hopeful future.

In that sense, 2025 has given us a stark view of what life in these United States may become if we do not change our ways-- if we fail to accept the responsibilities of citizenship in a democracy. As with Scrooge, this is ultimately about personal responsibility. He had a choice, and so do we.

We can accept the world presented to us in 2025-- one shaped by Project 2025's vision of this nation-- and resign ourselves to that as our new reality. Or we can choose a different America: one that does more than give lip service to democracy, one that lives it day by day. That choice demands a citizenry willing to sacrifice whatever is necessary to preserve this nation in its intended form-- as a democracy.

So, as the New Year begins, let it be resolved that we will work to reestablish democracy in this nation, and reject all efforts to replace it with anything less than the real thing.

Bob Passi

I have been a lifelong observer of American democracy and a passionate advocate for civic engagement and social responsibility. Born at the start of World War II, I grew up witnessing the high points of the New Deal, the promise of postwar (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Democracy; Year In Review

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Bob Passi
(Member since Jan 16, 2012)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
New year, new resolution to save democracy.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026 at 3:47:43 PM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Michael Dewey
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
My life mission as an New England NFL Patriots Fan

My like to see Vatican back UK Pound invested in a New England Public State Bank at The Post Office. Removing The whole Social Security cap in New England; creating a "Special New England Note." All income or profits over Cap is paid right to the Public Bank New England Bank at Post Office. Of course switching out of war now. Leave that to 2 Boston Insurance Towers? I find it very cool that Fitchburg MA has a combo Post Office, with Social Security next to it in same brick building. City made of bricks in woods of North Central Mass. If you have not heard Fitchburg is a New Jerusalem. With a head start with a cool new hot blonde young Mayor, whose sister and daughter will also rack for me. Mayor Sam has done well opening good cheap Restaurants from Central and South America on slow Down Town Main drag street.

My Mission in Life A Public New England Bank at the Post Office. Whether they want one or not.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026 at 8:48:54 PM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Michael Dewey
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

So can see the Train Stop City with a Church with out a Steeple from "What we recall" Tran Mart Transit. Mart Drivers always knew and understood, cia really alright too- about knowing what was going on. Ground in the Mart Routes of hilly broke but not broken City of Villages, that I know better now sine Patch 2018 landing of Big Air Jet Sweet Carolina (Mom of City Champion 14.1 1991 Round Robin. Last in Country.)

When one has seen the 2025 fall entrance to Cleghorn at bridge, of 5 buck joint Mart ride to Chiropracter afternoon, WORDS CAN NOT EXPLAIN. I got Mart Bar Hop Milk Man truck route of 15 time city Champion high run 170 and 3 New England straight pool championships.

At 63, 5 years ago, I started this Mart Bus Milk Truck Route ride. When ever $$$ Cleghorn Boxing and Candle Pin Bowling open soon after Yogi's old time Bar opens. Hemp can bring money to the city. Hemp fuel and paper burner outside my view of Boston 2002 Built Bridge crossing Bike Path, Tracks and river that flows through Western Fitchburg Log Cabin Mart stop by Cleghorn entrance and out my window of brick built building. Cleghorn and Fitchburg Churches were built by good men. Brick built. One without a Steeple 'The Patch" Big air jet Carolina landed at in 2018. Landing of hope walking felt from the streets. New Jerusalem too me.

"Hotel California: ER BS (Are long gone! 2020 to 2025.) of coke x trying, Hard for hr" had some meaning since 2020 Sep move and back Doc, with walks and light stretching. 5 pound weights always kept Jane Fondha work outs. But Jane was not there to rack.

--
(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

St Joes did not survive Corona 2020. Restaurant top of X Private-pool player Club. 1950s Church started 14.1 Round Robins in Private City Clubs. St Joe's is going to do 11.1 round robins of bar league players. Me got 3 cushion Flemish Antwerp Coffee Shop, next to small pool room 6 tables max.Pizza joint to move out to we see? New England Breakfast if get 5 cents in.

--
(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026 at 10:22:37 PM

Author 0
