2025 Group W Fitchburg Bench

Charlie Kirk is My Comrade. One man who did believe and did much for America.

We can, weather we want to or not, purge all of us with some real sucky sh*t. Don't ask.

I don't get paid this. I don't give damn what you all my think. I hope it all ain't true.



New England Fan

(Image by Michael) Details DMCA



Things feel fun Every PSTD Up and Down. Its a battle to purify mind by time we are done with year.

I'm in it for the long haul. Doesn't always feel that way. This is a war thrown down to earth.

Welcome to earth 3rd rock from the sun. Rock when can. The Blues are being born here in Fitchburg.

We like to focus on this Scot Joplin 1890s "Off we go to Music Land. "Key Board Attacks."

Called the most important book ever written. "Off we go to music land. Training fingers hand and eye."

This the left hand lower keys on an out of tune Piano. Reminds me of Munster and Adams Family.

tube.com/shorts/i9ZjsB9YDFU?si=xiDoJIaXJ5lnK4-U

How does 30 years of Middle C right hand scale sound with left hand?

Not always a bundle of joy trip. The saints can march slowly. Thanksgiving is this Week.

Me gonna get get me some that day. How about you all. Lets go for girls. Dancing or not..

I only eat out on first date. Girl best rack. Pool Balls. Throw and watch Darts to loosen up.

Its a Zen Acher "Inner Game of Tennis" Ride the Caddy Shack Bowl.-Tim Galway. Tom Brady's Guru

2002 Boston Built Bridge, by Army Corp of Engineers.

We hear rumors of a Power Plant going in. It be a Special Hemp? Gas, Paper, Combo? design,,. IBEW and others will design. Not me.

Nashoba Valley Tech-Trade had a Great Electrical Course. Lucky enough to have IBEW 588 Lowell Electrician Teachers. IBEW has working Benefit Package. That is where to look to get affordable Health Care. We don't have health, we ain't got nothing. I'm glad to be retired for Pool and Dart Zen-Warrior Battle of Banjos.

Sweet Little Rock and Roller. If you didn't like his music, you didn't have to listen to it.

Arlo is same way, "if interested in what we do at The Church, follow us and pitch in when you can.

This is Fitchburg Massachusetts, and by the grace of Dofg we are here in North Central Massachusetts. Where I call Dog my god. What do you all call you's? I've normally hear damn god this damn god that. Say it like you

MEAN IT. WE ARE AT WAR AND YOU ALL JUST GOT DRAFTED. eye BUY YA SOME SOMETIME MAYBE! Pick the name of your own 2025 Bench. This one of photo is Smoking Wall of The Hood-Patch Bridge.

T Rex Classic Sweet Little Rock and Roller."

Stand by Captain Ken Blast Off. The Kinks, Dave Edmunds. The Stay Cats.

And maybe some damn day we have a 1033 Cafe life around here. Other wise sfuck off.

Click Here

I'm in it for this Champion Friend in Photo. A Pool Playing Gambling, forever chances a win, or an off battles with drinking. Cracks me up how he passed after 2023 Super Bowl. He won the pool at end and died on Floor.

He was 191-91 Fitchburg City Straight 14.1 City Champion. High run of 130 that year.

St Joe's Church of Clghorn started the Round Robins of Private Clubs back in the 1950s.

APA, NAPA and USAPL are creating good action players.

By the grace of god we are here in North Central Massachusetts. Am glad we are in New England.

Coach says Patriots with Drake Maye are going to be a force for next decade.

We have lots of food for people here in need. We hope to get the Coke Heads into good heqalthy smoking clincs if smoke. Walks when you want. Have had walks all over Town, between Mart Transit (Drivers always knew and understood what was going on. I stretch out tender spots lightly and after 75-85 effort. It doesn't get better than 5 pound weights, of Jane Fondha low upper body aerobics of and on since 80s.

Please, lets give as much space to others as possible.

Work should be fun.-Wirenuts