2024; The Year In Wore Out

Every year has certain recurring stories. North Korea threatened US. And we supposedly found Amelia Earhart's plane again. Supposedly. Breaking news, the Republicans disapproved of something the Democratic President did!

GenX wore pajamas like it was a senior prank played on people who planned their day.

Yep. Russia is still invading Ukraine, Israel is getting back at Hamas 'a little more' via the southern route through Gaza.

Kaley Cuoco wore a bikini!

Women's nails went from coffin nails to stiletto nails. Who is setting these trends? 16th century ninjas?

Tipping culture peaked. So please answer a question before you complete this section...

Boeing had a "door plug" that didn't, a tire fell off (notice all this happened after Boeing moved to Chicago). It's hilarious when a tuktuk falls apart on a third-world dirt alley YouTube video... not so much when you see it was your flight. Then they had an emergency slide fall off. Well. Guess we won't be needing that.

And it certainly didn't help when its spacefaring Starliner eventually made it to the International Space Station... then had a layover. At this writing their one-week jaunt turned into SIX MONTHS. So don't complain about your commute. Then a Boeing satellite imploded. Their solution; mass layoffs. While former CEO Dave Calhoun earned almost $33 million.

The Census Bureau released information that the most commonly used phrase this year was 'the social media platform formerly known as Twitter'.

The stupidest phrase is when a phone recording says "... if this is an emergency please hang up and dial 911". Darn! I went through all the trouble to look up your number and go through your elaborate phone tree to report my double dismemberment.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Superb Owl putting Taylor Swift's Deep State plan to attack democracy into blah, blah, blah.

A few years ago, we had never heard of bomb cyclones or atmospheric rivers. And now the West Coast is regularly being bombarded by them. But reactionaries say there is no evidence of climate change. Oil companies predicted climate change 50 years ago, but there is 'no evidence of climate change'. Record highs around the world, but there is 'no evidence of climate change'. A dozen Florida home insurers have left the state, but there is 'no evidence of climate change'. The Pope says climate change is a threat to mankind, but there is 'no evidence of climate change'. The Pentagon says climate change is a national security threat, but there is 'no evidence of climate change'...

Kaley Cuoco wore a bikini again!

What a productive year for the GOP (as opposed to reproductive?). When asked about the loss of their rights, five dead baby incubators that bled out in hospital parking lots could not be reached for comment. Five, so far.

The GOP was given everything they asked for at the border.

Then killed the bill.

Then had their 'star witness' to persecute Hunter Biden turn out to be a Russian disinformation trough. The final nail was when the agent, whose entire eyewitness account the GOP 'impeachment' of Biden depended upon, turned out to be a Russian disinformation operative. You mean, the guy named 'Alexander Smirnov'?! How could the GOP be expected to know that?

