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20 Questions for Our Times

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Bob Gaydos
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There are questions surrounding the health of Sen. Mitch McConnell after the Kentucky Republican's hospitalization on June 14.
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By Bob Gaydos

With the death of local newspapers, the co-opting of major media, the widespread fake news on social media, and the daily torrent of lies emanating from the White House and the Republican Party, it is often impossible these days to know what is actually going on in this country and the rest of the world. Therefore, I present here a list of 20 questions for our times. Honest answers would be welcome.

The Questions

  1. Where in the world is Mitch McConnell?
  2. Is he dead or alive?
  3. Why did his wife go to China?
  4. When and why did Marco Rubio turn in to Lindsay Graham?
  5. Could Trump pass even a basic cognitive test today?
  6. Will legal gambling and "probability betting" eventually destroy sports at all levels in this country?
  7. Who killed Jeffrey Epstein?
  8. How badly has Netanyahu fractured the America/Israel connection?
  9. Are there aliens (non-earthlings) living among us?
  10. What is the biggest threat from Artificial Intelligence?
  11. Should the president be elected by popular vote?
  12. Why does anyone care how fast a baseball leaves a major league stadium?
  13. What religion will J.D. Vance convert to next?
  14. Where in the world is Chuck Schumer?
  15. Why are so many Americans, all descendants of immigrants, so afraid of immigrants?
  16. Has Putin already lost the war in Ukraine?
  17. What will eventually replace the soulless Republican Party?
  18. Should Supreme Court justices have term limits rather than lifetime appointments?
  19. Should cursive writing still be taught in school?
  20. How could anyone vote for Donald Trump TWICE?

Feel free to respond to any question and to suggest any of your own. The list can grow. Remember, we're all in this together.

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Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Aliens; Artificial Intelligence; Baseball; Death; Donald Trump; Israel; Jd Vance; Marco Rubio; Media; Newspapers; (more...) Questions; Republican Party; Senator Mitch Mcconnell; Sports Gambling; Supreme Court; Vladimir Putin, Add Tags  (less...)

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1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Dewey

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Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 19 fans, 31 articles, 7 quicklinks, 5111 comments, 17 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

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There are people who voted for Trump 3 times.

I hope Netanyahu totally shatters US-Israel relations.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 23, 2026 at 8:17:24 PM

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