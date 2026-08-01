 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/1/26  

20 Actions To Protect American Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Robert Weiner
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

By Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan

Originally for the PuLSE Institute

To Bankole Thompson, a wonderful colleague for decades-1st African American Newspaper Editor to interview Obama, former MI Chronicle top editor, Detroit News opinion columnist, Radio host, first journalist in history to serve on the Board of Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights organization, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Cong. Conyers' close friend, and of course Founder and Chairman of PuLSE, which has become America's leading anti-poverty organization. Perhaps a hundred collaborations-with you, Bankole- including chapters in two of your books, with the latest, Hope on The Mountain of Fear (and who allowed us and him to be spot-on with the Housing Bill as Chapter 1!) Bankole was close to Cong. Conyers, where I was for 6+ years (and a lifetime of friendship after that) before I went to the Clinton and Bush White Houses and then created our ongoing, award-winning national op-ed writing group, recruiting young journalists as co-authors, after I worked with Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, Charlie Rangel, Cong. Conyers, and Ted Kennedy.

AND to Tina Patterson, President and General Counsel of The PuLSE Institute & and all its Operations since 2018, with her works cited by the Georgetown University Law Center, with lifelong work to help people overcome challenges, including in the state appellate defender's office. She is rightly proud to have worked as a federal government attorney for the Social Security Administration -- more on that later.

SO much to thank you and PuLSE for, and everyone here!

To live up to the Conscience of Democracy Award right here at the famous Detroit Athletic Club- is a true highlight!

Here's what I want to do with my 2-4 minutes. Here are 20 actions CONGRESS and the next PRESIDENT have to do in the next 3 or 4 years to correct the damage both of these four years, if he remains, and the first four Trump years:

#1) As all presidents do, and what Congress can do, reverse EVERY executive order of Donald Trump. Every one! And if you think that's unusual, it's NOT. Every President who comes in does that about the EO's of the President of the opposing party.

#2) Pass the John Lewis Voting Rights ACT to counter the racist Jim Crow-like rulings of the Supreme Court.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): American Dream; American Foreign Policy; American Health Care Act; American Imperialism; American Presidents; Democracy Awakening; President; Protected Speech; Trump, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

To Beat China, Russia, India, and Japan in New Space Race, We Need Political Will to Get Back Where We Were 50 Years Ago

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend