2 messages in conversationIsraeli colonial terraforming and more

"If we make peaceful revolution impossible, we make violent revolution inevitable." John Fitzgerald Kennedy

In my talks all over the world I explained that there is a 60% chance tat we the world we know will be destroyed. The Genocide in Gaza woke up hundreds of millions of people but it is not yet clear that this pressure is enough to change the western subserviance to forces (deep state) promoting colonialism, imperialism, and especially now Zionism that drive the world to the abyss. To compound the problem the oppressive forces are no longer led by rational megalomaniacs but by lunatics like Netanyahu, Biden, and Trump. Those individuals and their smaller clones/disciples (JD Vance, Kamala Harris, Ben Gvir, Smotrich) do not consider any logical argument because they answer to strong motivation driven from other interests. They have command of resources and are willing to sacrifice people (and now the planet) at the altar of egos. While there existed before them people like that (Hitler, Musolini, Milosovitch, Bush etc.), the era we live in cannot afford this. There will not be human winners and losers in the next global or even regional wars. The technology advancements and easy availability of nuclear, drone, hypersonic, and satellite weaponry ended that era. But wars also are climate change issues. Israel produced more Green House gasses in its genocide in Gaza (from Jets and bombs) than what France produced in a whole year of all its sources (cars, industries, planes etc). And scientists recorded the highest global temperatures ever. Will more people awaken and challenge the catastrophic direction. The Gaza Strip provides the best torch of awakening. With estimated 180,000 killed directly or indirectly (disease, famin), will that be enough "motivation" to grow the pressure to finally end the forces of (irrational) evil engulfing the planet? Or will cockroaches inherit the earth? Millions of us increase our activism against all odds, for others who are spectators, they can watch the destruction of human rights and the rule of law and keep prayers that they can keep their lives going. But "Whereas it is essential, if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be protected by the rule of law,.." preamble of the universal declaration of human rights

Bethlehem Natural History Museum: A snapshot of Palestine before Israeli colonial terraforming: Mazin and Jessie Qumsiyeh's Bethlehem-based museum not only preserves endangered species but also safeguards Palestinian culture amidst the ongoing war in Gaza For more on our work, see this short video

Yesterday five houses were demolished in the village of Al-Walaja by the fascist colonizing Zionist regime (terraforming). A farmer there once told me that he felt his land was heaven and after he dies he wants to be in his village heaven.Here are some links of our earlier actions in Al-Walaja. See also.

Here are some images of Palestine that explains why we Palestinians will never give up our homeland (we are willing to share it but will never give it up even after genocide).

We Must Understand Israel as a Settler-Colonial State.

Russiagate was Israelgate

US supplied weapons work to cause maximum civilian casualties.

Israel's Most Illicit Affair: A book reveals that Israels secret relationship with apartheid South Africa went far deeper than previously understood. Now comes Sasha Polakow-Suransky, who is an editor at Foreign Affairs magazine, a Rhodes scholar, and an American Jew whose parents emigrated to the United States from South Africa. His singular achievement in his new book, The Unspoken Alliance: Israel's Secret Relationship with Apartheid South Africa scheduled for publication on May 25, is to have unearthed more than 7,000 pages of heretofore secret documents from the bowels of South Africa's Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry, and Armscor, the state defense contractor, including the secret 1975 military cooperation agreement signed by defense ministers Shimon Peres and P.W. Botha. Secret South African documents reveal that Israel offered to sell nuclear warheads to the apartheid regime, providing the first official documentary evidence of the state's possession of nuclear weapons.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French