Life Arts    H4'ed 8/2/24

1965, behind the pharmacy - two initiations

Gary Lindorff
I was hanging out with friends

Behind the pharmacy

Near the Campus Restaurant

Coming up the steps that hugged the building,

Parking lot to the left,

And there are three guys waiting for us on the steps.

Greasers (because they greased their hair).

(They wore their sleeves rolled up over their shoulders.

We were called "freaks"

Because long hair and bell-bottom jeans

With holes and patches

Were a new thing and therefore freaky.

We accepted the label, sort of enjoying

The negative attention.)

So there were three of them and three of us.

They had a leader, a big guy.

We didn't have a leader. We were just friends.

We are climbing the steps bantering.

They are waiting for us, smoking cigarettes.

They don't, move but one of them pushes my friend Clark

Off the sidewalk.

We are used to being harassed

But it has always been verbal.

Now the leader is focusing on me.

I'm closest to the wall.

He pushes me against the wall.

Then he tells the smallest guy to hit me.

"Go ahead, hit him!"

He is holding me against the wall.

I can smell his hair and sweat.

The leader backs away

And now the little guy steps up to me

His face is foot away from mine

Taking up my entire view.

(I'll never forget that face,

A little pudgy, a little boyish.)

The leader is egging him on.

"Hit him. Go on, hit him!"

I can tell he is afraid.

I have seen this kid at school

On the margins, kind of a punk with no friends.

Now he is being tested by his leader.

I can see it in his face,

That this is a big moment for him.

Will he disappoint his leader or hit the freak?

His obedience comes fast and unexpected.

He slaps me. Hard.

It stings.

I do nothing.

I am stronger than him and bigger

But he has just taken a huge step

Beyond words to physical violence

And now there is a great river between us.

I am on the side of my nature.

But I am also a coward.

They are done with us, jeering,

All pumped up, walking away into the parking lot.

I am ashamed. But 4 years later

I have filed with my draft board as a conscientious objector.

I am 18 and a pacifist.

I am willing to go to jail

For my convictions.

I am on a path on this side of a river.

On the other side of the river

There is war

And young men being encouraged by their leaders

To embrace violence,

To "hit him".

(He's nobody to you. He's a freak.

They are nothing to you. They are freaks.)

I have never forgotten the sting of that slap

And I don't know what to do about the river.
Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan)
 

Tell A Friend