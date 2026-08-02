14th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Closes with Record Reach and Announces 2026 Pillar Award Winners

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The 14th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival concluded as one of the most successful in its history, drawing record participation across five packed days of live programming in Washington, D.C., and ten days of virtual content reaching a national and global audience. Held under the theme "America 250: Unity in the Community," this year's festival saw the community turn out in greater numbers than ever before.

Whereas past summits have typically centered on a single community, e.g., civil rights advocates, medical whistleblowers, USDA Forest Service women, or New York whistleblowers, among others, with attendance rising and falling over two- to three-year cycles, this year marked a notable departure. Each of the five days brought a full house and an entirely different audience, a testament to the summit's expanding reach and the growing coalition of communities it now serves.

"We have had an overwhelming response to the summit this year including a wonderful reception and a festival community grew at the Morrison Clark Historic Inn & Restaurant (summit host hotel). Everyone came together to support the summit this year form guardianship advocates, to civil rights organizations like the NAACP, the Divine Nine and Indian Tribes." - Marcel Reid, Festival Director.

Guardianship abuse, financial exploitation of the vulnerable elderly, and elder abuse took center stage this year, championed by the National Association to Stop Guardianship Abuse (NASGA) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Civil rights organizations were strongly represented as well, including members of the Divine Nine (D9) -- among them Alpha Phi Alpha -- alongside the NAACP.

A highlight of the festival was the screening of the Hollywood and Netflix film Bad Guardian, followed by an engrossing question-and-answer session featuring the filmmakers, elder advocates, and media experts. The summit's legislative campaign updates and congressional lobby day activities drew significant press attention, covered by an NBC affiliate and televised across half a dozen media markets. Additionally, Nevada-based Indian Voices (newspaper and podcast) covered the Pillar Awards at the National Press Club. The Chickasaw and Cheyenne Tribes passed out beautiful hand-crafted tribal necklaces with whistles to support Pillar Award Winners, i.e., the Chickasaw Nation's Gift to Truth.

International interest reached new heights this year, with three times as many visa requests from filmmakers seeking to attend the summit live. Throughout the event, the festival website offered ten days of unique content, including live-streamed events, featured virtual film screenings, and archived panel presentations.

2026 Pillar Award Winners

The festival's Pillar Awards were presented at the National Press Club, honoring individuals whose courage, integrity, and commitment to truth exemplify the spirit of the whistleblower movement.

Shaw-Marven Award -- Courtney Williams

Courtney Williams is recognized for bringing forward allegations involving sexual harassment, abuse of power, and a culture of impunity within one of the military's most secretive communities.

Martha Mitchell Award -- Gerard Colby

An author, investigative journalist, former National Writers Union president, and university educator, Gerard Colby is a cofounder of the Henry Demarest Lloyd Investigative Fund. He authored DuPont Dynasty: Behind the Nylon Curtain and coauthored, with Charlotte Dennett, Thy Will Be Done: The Conquest of the Amazon: Nelson Rockefeller and Evangelism in the Age of Oil. A whistleblower who exposed book publishing secrets through litigation, he shared that story in Into the Buzzsaw: Leading Journalists Expose the Myth of a Free Press.

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