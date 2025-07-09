 
General News

13th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival "Now More Than Ever!"

1 comment

Michael McCray
WASHINGTON - From July 25 to August 3, 2025, the 13th annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival will be held at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. ACORN 8 is proud to partner with Justice Integrity Project to host the award-winning festival this year. Organizers are looking for films about whistleblowers, the First Amendment, or that touch on one of several human rights issues, including freedom of expression, women's rights, discrimination, and more. This year, we will simulcast from Capitol Hill and the Clinton Presidential Library.

This year's compelling theme, "Whistleblowers-- Now More Than Ever," underscores the critical role whistleblowers play in ensuring transparency and accountability in our democracy. The festival will feature groundbreaking films, renowned speakers, and thought-provoking panel discussions celebrating those who risk everything to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

Festival organizers proudly present the event on Capitol Hill, where attendees can rub elbows with famous whistleblowers like Frank Serpico and Jeff Wigand or meet political leaders like Senator Charles Grassley or Former Representative Jackie Speier. Marcel Reid, co-founder and festival director, said, "I hope the festival will continue to draw attention to whistleblowers, their powerful stories, and their tremendous bravery."

However, the landmark 13th annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival will also make a historic return to Arkansas this summer, offering a powerful retreat for truth-tellers amid today's challenging political landscape. Live events will be hosted at prestigious venues on Capitol Hill and the National Press Club (Washington, DC) including the Clinton Presidential Library Center and the Martha Mitchell House & Museum (Arkansas) from July 29th to July 30th, 2025, with extended hybrid programming running from July 27 to August 3.

"This year's summit includes a meaningful pilgrimage to Arkansas, home of perhaps America's greatest whistleblower-- Martha Mitchell," says Michael McCray, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Our democracy faces unprecedented challenges, and we need courageous truth-tellers like her now more than ever. The Whistleblower Summit continues to draw attention to these brave individuals, their powerful stories, and their extraordinary courage, as documented in our WSFF Impact Report."

"Democracies rely on whistleblowers," emphasizes Marcel Reid, Co-Founder and Festival Director. "While we typically hold the summit on Capitol Hill, this year we're creating a whistleblower retreat in Arkansas, away from Washington's drama, offering our community a unique opportunity to reenergize and reorganize at the historic Clinton Library."

Featured Events Include:

  • Pillar Awards presentation at the National Press Club
  • Whistleblower Retreat and Exclusive Tour of the Clinton Presidential Library
  • Martha Mitchell Day Proclamation (July 30) commemorating National Whistleblower Appreciation Day
  • Welcome Reception and Tour of Martha Mitchell House & Museum

Event schedules for this hybrid event will be announced on the website. The festival will be sponsored by Cemboo, a new platform that enables content owners to control, monetize, and distribute their own digital media content. All panels and films will screen virtually through Cemboo on the website whistleblowersummit.com.

Michael McCray is a public interest advocate who combats racism and corruption in the government and other institutions which deprive individuals of their basic civil rights, human rights and constitutional liberties. McCray is co-chair (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Michael McCray

Whistleblowers are the "Fifth Estate" protecting freedom and liberty. We need them now more than ever!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 9, 2025 at 11:38:55 AM

