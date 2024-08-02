12th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Celebrates Truth-Tellers and Showcases Impactful Films. Pillar Award Wi

Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 8/2/2024 at 10:42 AM EDT H3'ed 8/2/24

WASHINGTON, DC -- The 12th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival concluded with resounding success, showcasing the vital role of whistleblowers in society and honoring those who speak truth to power.

This year's event, co-hosted by ACORN 8 and American University, expanded its reach through live-streaming and new partnerships with Free Speech TV and the Martha Mitchell House & Whistleblower Museum. The summit featured engaging panel discussions on critical topics, including working with Congress, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, guardianship issues, and law enforcement challenges.

Highlights of the summit included:

1. National Whistleblower Appreciation Day at American University, featuring sessions on community whistleblowing and intelligence community insights.

2. A world premiere of "A Tribute to William Pepper" by five-time Emmy Award-winner John Barbour, exploring the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

3. An interview with global environmentalist Allan Savory, President of the Savory Institute.

4. Screening of impactful films, including "If It Could Happen to Me..." addressing homelessness.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).