 
Login/Register Login | Register
179 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 8/2/24

12th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Celebrates Truth-Tellers and Showcases Impactful Films. Pillar Award Wi

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment

Michael McCray
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael McCray
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

WASHINGTON, DC -- The 12th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival concluded with resounding success, showcasing the vital role of whistleblowers in society and honoring those who speak truth to power.

Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Poster
Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Poster
(Image by Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival)   Details   DMCA

This year's event, co-hosted by ACORN 8 and American University, expanded its reach through live-streaming and new partnerships with Free Speech TV and the Martha Mitchell House & Whistleblower Museum. The summit featured engaging panel discussions on critical topics, including working with Congress, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, guardianship issues, and law enforcement challenges.

Highlights of the summit included:

1. National Whistleblower Appreciation Day at American University, featuring sessions on community whistleblowing and intelligence community insights.

2. A world premiere of "A Tribute to William Pepper" by five-time Emmy Award-winner John Barbour, exploring the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

3. An interview with global environmentalist Allan Savory, President of the Savory Institute.

4. Screening of impactful films, including "If It Could Happen to Me..." addressing homelessness.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael McCray Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Michael McCray is a public interest advocate who combats racism and corruption in the government and other institutions which deprive individuals of their basic civil rights, human rights and constitutional liberties. McCray is co-chair (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ACORN; Acorn 8-whistleblower Summit; Capitol Hill; Festivals Of The World; Film Festivals; Film Reviews; Marcel Reid; Michael Mccray; Pillar Award; Pillar Award-human Rights; (more...) Shelia Jackson Lee; Truth-teller; Whistleblower; Whistleblower Summit Film Festival, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CBC Chair Marcia Fudge, Senators Ron Wyden, Rand Paul and OpEdNews / Rob Kall honored with the Pillar Human Rights Award

ACORN Whistleblower / Anita Mailroom MonCrief

Shirley Sherrod / Sister Soldier

Blowing the Whistle on Mortgage Fraud

Senator Charles Grassley Opens Whistleblower Summit and Recieves Prestigious "Pillar Human Rights" Award

Georgia House Representative supports Mortgage Fraud whistleblowers all the way to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael McCray

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2008), 4 fans, 52 articles, 90 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

What is the difference between National Whistleblower Day and National Whistleblower Appreciation Day?

ACORN 8 was the first NGO to host events, the Whistleblower Summit for Civil & Human Rights, recognizing July 30 as National Whistleblower Appreciation Day. Previous whistleblower gatherings were held around May 15 (No FEAR Day: Notification and Federal Anti-Discrimination and Retaliation Act).

The National Whistleblower Center (NWC) is a non-profit associated with a leading whistleblower law firm, i.e., Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto. National Whistleblower Day is their event, which is lawyers promoting their clients and celebrating whistleblowers. In contrast, National Whistleblower Appreciation Day is the whistleblower community (MISC coalition) celebrating ourselves, our advocacy and the public that supports us.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 2, 2024 at 10:42:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend